PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Kerala, Flags Off 3 Amrit Bharat Trains From Thiruvananthapuram
Published : January 23, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched various developmental projects and flagged off new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, during his first visit to the state after Bharatiya Janata Party's historic victory in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation recently.
PM Modi flagged off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This apart, he laid the foundation stone for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram and launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, a UPI-linked and interest-free revolving credit facility.
Besides these, he also laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology here and inaugurated the new Poojappura Head Post Office.
Significantly, the Prime Minister is also likely to announce a high-speed rail corridor for Kerala. Sources suggest that the project could be based on the proposal put forward by E Sreedharan as an alternative to the controversial SilverLine project. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is expected to be entrusted with preparing the Detailed Project Report as well as the construction of the corridor.
The Prime Minister landed in the Kerala capital city around 10:30 AM today to a rousing reception at the airport. He was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and senior dignitaries including top BJP leaders.
After the official programme, PM Modi will attend a party event. As this is his first visit after the BJP won the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, ending over four decades of Left rule, the saffron party has planned a massive roadshow from Thampanoor overbridge to the Putharikandam Maidan where the PM will address a gathering of around 25,000 workers.
