PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Kerala, Flags Off 3 Amrit Bharat Trains From Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched various developmental projects and flagged off new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, during his first visit to the state after Bharatiya Janata Party's historic victory in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation recently.

PM Modi flagged off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This apart, he laid the foundation stone for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram and launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, a UPI-linked and interest-free revolving credit facility.

Besides these, he also laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology here and inaugurated the new Poojappura Head Post Office.

Significantly, the Prime Minister is also likely to announce a high-speed rail corridor for Kerala. Sources suggest that the project could be based on the proposal put forward by E Sreedharan as an alternative to the controversial SilverLine project. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is expected to be entrusted with preparing the Detailed Project Report as well as the construction of the corridor.