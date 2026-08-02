ETV Bharat / bharat

'Drug-Free Youth Crucial For Viksit Bharat': PM Modi Launches 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan’

In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 2, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual launch of 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan.' ( @NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that to achieve the target of a developed India, the country's youth must remain mentally and physically fit, for which they must stay away from all kinds of substance abuse.

Launching the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' aimed at eradicating substance abuse among the youth, Modi said the campaign is not just for the youth, but also for their families, society and the entire country.

The prime minister launched the campaign virtually in the presence of a large number of youth, who described themselves as representatives of Gen-Z, days after large-scale protests by students demanding reforms in the public examination system rocked Delhi and other parts of the country.

MY Bharat Volunteers, MY Bharat National Service Scheme volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs, youth wings of industry associations and more than 125 partner spiritual organisations participated in the programme virtually.