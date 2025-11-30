ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Lauds Uttarakhand Winter Tourism, Homestays, Destination Wedding, In 'Mann Ki Baat'

The Prime Minister said that India too has a huge potential for winter tourism. "We have mountains, culture, and immense adventure opportunities. These days, winter tourism in Uttarakhand is attracting a lot of people. Destinations like Auli, Munsyari, Chopta, and Dayara Bugyal, are gaining popularity during the winter season," he added.

"Winter has arrived and so has the time for winter tourism. Many countries have made winter tourism a major pillar of their economy. Many countries have the world's most successful winter festivals and winter sports models. These countries have made experiences like skiing, snowboarding, snow trekking, ice climbing, and family snow parks their hallmark. These countries have also transformed their winter festivals into global attractions," PM Modi said.

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 128th monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, lauded Uttarakhand's winter tourism saying it attracts a lot of people these days with places namely Auli, Munsyari, Chopta, and Dayara Bugyal gaining popularity.

He informed that the state's first ultra-marathon was held at Adi Kailash, located at an altitude of over 14,500 feet in Pithoragarh district. More than 750 athletes from 18 states across the country participated in it. The 60-kilometre-long 'Adi Kailash Parikrama Run' began at 5 am in the biting cold. Despite the cold, people's enthusiasm remained unabated, the PM said. Three years ago, fewer than 2,000 tourists visited Adi Kailash. Now, this number has risen to over 30,000, he said.

PM Modi announced that the Winter Games will be held in Uttarakhand in a few weeks. "Athletes and adventure enthusiasts across the country are excited about this event. Preparations have already begun for skiing, snowboarding, and other snow-based sports. Uttarakhand has also focused on connectivity and infrastructure to promote winter tourism. A new policy has also been formulated regarding homestays," he said.

He also lauded Uttarakhand for making its mark in the 'Wed in India' campaign. "In winter, the 'Wed in India' campaign has its own pomp and craze. The hills are becoming popular for destination weddings. Uttarakhand is becoming famous for this as well. Many weddings are also taking place on the banks of the Ganges," he added.

PM Modi also said that visiting the Himalayan valleys during winter is a lifetime experience. He urged tourists, who are planning a trip this winter, to keep the Himalayan valley in mind.