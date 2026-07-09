ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Lauds Australia's Social Media Ban For Minors, Hints At Similar Measures For India

New Delhi: In what could be an indication of mulling a social media ban for those under 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded similar measures by Australia.

"The manner in which you have brought legislation and worked towards protecting society from the adverse effects of IT and social media has become an example for the world," he referred to his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, while addressing a gathering during the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit in Melbourne. "We are learning from you on IT and social media regulation," said Modi.

The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024 of Australia requires social media platforms to detect and block access by minors under the age of 16.