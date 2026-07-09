PM Modi Lauds Australia's Social Media Ban For Minors, Hints At Similar Measures For India
He said the way Australia has protected society from the adverse effects of IT and social media has turned into an example for the world.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
New Delhi: In what could be an indication of mulling a social media ban for those under 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded similar measures by Australia.
"The manner in which you have brought legislation and worked towards protecting society from the adverse effects of IT and social media has become an example for the world," he referred to his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, while addressing a gathering during the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit in Melbourne. "We are learning from you on IT and social media regulation," said Modi.
The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024 of Australia requires social media platforms to detect and block access by minors under the age of 16.
Officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have often been heard saying in public that India is exploring a "graded" set of restrictions to some categories of social media content depending on the age cohort of a minor.
Anxieties around the ill effects of social media platforms on the mental health of children have led to louder calls for social media bans for minors around the world. In this scenario, PM Modi's remarks assume more significance.
Among Indian states, Karnataka has recently initiated steps to ban social media access for children under the age of 16, while Andhra Pradesh has hinted at introducing comparable measures.
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