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'PM Modi Lacks Courage To Speak Truth To His Friend Netanyahu': Congress On Israel's Actions In West Bank

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Mar 18, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday claimed that Israel is moving ahead on its vision of a "Greater Israel" under the cover of the West Asia war, finishing off any hope for a Palestinian state, and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not raising his voice against its actions in the West Bank.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said it has been 28 days since the US-Israel aerial bombings of Iran and Iran's counter-offensive began.

"In the past four weeks, while the world's gaze has been on the Strait of Hormuz and energy infrastructure in the Gulf countries, Israel has (i) continued its brutalities on the people of Gaza; (ii) begun operations to create a large buffer zone for itself in southern Lebanon; and (iii) taken decisive steps to convert its annexation of the West Bank to firm occupation," Ramesh said on X.

The current West Asia war is providing cover for Israel to move ahead on its vision of Greater Israel and also finishing off any hope for a Palestinian state, he said.