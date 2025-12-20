ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Chopper Returns From Taherpur To Kolkata Amid Bad Weather, To Address Nadia Rally Virtually

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter, enroute to West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, was forced to return to Kolkata airport as it could not land in Taherpur due to low visibility, officials said. Officials said PM Modi will now address the public rally in Nadia virtually from Kolkata as bad weather persists.

Amid heightened political tensions over ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, PM Modi arrived in Kolkata this morning for a visit to Nadia, where he was scheduled to inaugurate national highway projects and address the public rally. This is PM Modi's third visit to the state in the past five months and first since the draft SIR rolls were published.

"The PM arrived at the N S C Bose International Airport at 10:33 am and boarded a helicopter for Nadia," an official said. The Prime Minister, political observers said, is scheduled to address the growing unease amongst the Matua community members post the publication of the draft rolls from his strategically located BJP rally venue in Taherpur area of Ranaghat, not far from the heartland of the Namasudra Hindu community in adjacent Bongaon.

In the process, Modi is likely to sound the BJP’s bugle for the assembly polls, which are due in the state early next year and finalise the roadmap for the party’s big push for the crucial elections.

“The people of West Bengal are benefiting from numerous pro-people initiatives of the central government. At the same time, they are suffering due to the TMC’s misgovernance in every sector,” the PM posted on X on Friday evening while announcing his visit. “The loot and intimidation of the TMC have crossed all limits. That is why, the BJP is the people’s hope,” he added.

The PM’s visit comes at a time when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has mounted sustained opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise is being carried out in “haste” and that a large number of genuine voters, particularly refugee Hindus, risk disenfranchisement on its account.

In the draft electoral rolls published after the enumeration phase, 58,20,899 names have been excluded, reducing the electorate to 7.08 crore. Around 1.36 crore entries have also been flagged for "logical discrepancies", while 30 lakh voters have been categorised as unmapped – a significant percentage of whom are likely to be called for verification hearings over the next 45 days.