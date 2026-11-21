ETV Bharat / bharat

Nation Discovers True Potential Only When It Breaks Boundaries Of Thinking: PM Modi At IIT Kharagpur

Kharagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India has unlocked its potential, generated fresh opportunities, and uplifted the poor by breaking traditional thinking barriers over the past 12 years.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, the country's first Indian Institute of Technology here, Modi said India had declared "loud and clear" its resolve to "break the limits and unlock the possibilities". "The nation only understands its capacity when it breaks its limits and unlocks the possibilities," he said.

"Until 20 years ago, poverty was considered a permanent problem in our country. Five decades ago, slogans about eradicating poverty were being raised from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Yet, whenever it came to taking action at the policy level, the entire system would simply bury the matter in files. This was because the prevailing mindset was that poverty could never be eradicated, especially given the size of our population. No one even dared to implement the right policies to actually eliminate poverty," he said.

The Prime Minister said that over the last 12 years, his government had worked to break existing limitations and empower the poor. Referring to a World Bank report, Modi claimed that around 50 crore people had come out of poverty in the last 12-13 years, describing it as a result of a change in the country's approach and thinking.

"The country discovers its true potential only when it breaks the boundaries of thinking. Over the past few years, India has shown exactly that," he said.

"I do not stop without challenging the challenges that come my way. Many people have a tendency to shy away from the challenges they face. They impose artificial limits on their own potential, what one might call 'limits in belief.' Those who confine their own thinking cannot move forward," he said.

The Prime Minister cited the words of Swami Vivekananda to inspire the future generation. "We must adopt this message from Swami Vivekananda as the guiding principle of our lives. Swami Vivekananda had said, 'Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.' This teaching of Swamiji should be the core mantra of our lives; only then can we build a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)."