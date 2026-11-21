Nation Discovers True Potential Only When It Breaks Boundaries Of Thinking: PM Modi At IIT Kharagpur
"The country discovers its true potential only when it breaks boundaries of thinking. Over the past few years, India has shown exactly that," PM said.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
Kharagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India has unlocked its potential, generated fresh opportunities, and uplifted the poor by breaking traditional thinking barriers over the past 12 years.
Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, the country's first Indian Institute of Technology here, Modi said India had declared "loud and clear" its resolve to "break the limits and unlock the possibilities". "The nation only understands its capacity when it breaks its limits and unlocks the possibilities," he said.
"Until 20 years ago, poverty was considered a permanent problem in our country. Five decades ago, slogans about eradicating poverty were being raised from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Yet, whenever it came to taking action at the policy level, the entire system would simply bury the matter in files. This was because the prevailing mindset was that poverty could never be eradicated, especially given the size of our population. No one even dared to implement the right policies to actually eliminate poverty," he said.
There are no limits to what young minds can achieve. Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur. @IITKgp https://t.co/VkB3UO2Rkn— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2026
The Prime Minister said that over the last 12 years, his government had worked to break existing limitations and empower the poor. Referring to a World Bank report, Modi claimed that around 50 crore people had come out of poverty in the last 12-13 years, describing it as a result of a change in the country's approach and thinking.
"The country discovers its true potential only when it breaks the boundaries of thinking. Over the past few years, India has shown exactly that," he said.
"I do not stop without challenging the challenges that come my way. Many people have a tendency to shy away from the challenges they face. They impose artificial limits on their own potential, what one might call 'limits in belief.' Those who confine their own thinking cannot move forward," he said.
The Prime Minister cited the words of Swami Vivekananda to inspire the future generation. "We must adopt this message from Swami Vivekananda as the guiding principle of our lives. Swami Vivekananda had said, 'Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.' This teaching of Swamiji should be the core mantra of our lives; only then can we build a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)."
#WATCH | Kharagpur, West Bengal: At the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The land of Bengal is a place that has nurtured ideas and served as a cradle for national movements. This very institution stands on a site that once served… pic.twitter.com/ki1OFiuEcF— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026
On IIT Kharagpur, PM Modi said it plays a vital role in building a developed India. "This very site once served as a detention camp for freedom fighters. What did those freedom fighters envision? They believed that India would succeed through its own efforts and become the best in the world," he said.
IIT Kharagpur, he said, was established on that very soil. "Their vision serves as an inspiration for you today. This institution now plays a crucial role in the nation's development. This journey, from aspiration to self-reliance, is the strength of a Developed India."
The PM, accompanied by the institute director, Professor Suman Chakraborty, also attended an exhibition of innovation projects and research prototypes by IIT Kharagpur students at the institute's senate hall.
The exhibits included the showcasing of varied start-up ideas and models in the fields of agriculture, textiles, robotics, aerospace engineering, drone technology and technological innovations connected to the field of medicine. Modi also unveiled a commemorative silver coin marking 75 years of IIT Kharagpur.
The PM also engaged with the selected students of the institute who shared their perspectives on India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. This was PM Modi's maiden visit to the country's first IIT, which was founded in 1951.
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