ETV Bharat / bharat

'Just Like Festival': PM Modi Laudes Contributions Of Indian Community To Dutch Society

In this screengrab from a video posted on May 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a community programme, in The Hague, Netherlands. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the overwhelming warmth and enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands made it feel "just like some festival going on somewhere in India" as he addressed a community programme in The Hague as part of his five-nation tour.

"It's always a delight to interact with the Indian diaspora. So much love and enthusiasm... to tell you the truth, for a while I even forgot that I'm in the Netherlands. It feels just like some festival is going on somewhere in India," PM Modi said. PM Modi said the world is facing a series of unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing conflicts and an emerging energy crisis. "Today, humanity faces many major challenges as well. The world is dealing with new challenges. First came the Corona pandemic; then wars began to break out, and now there is an energy crisis. This decade is turning into a decade of disasters for the world," the Prime Minister said. He cautioned that failure to address these challenges swiftly could reverse global development gains and push large sections of the population into poverty. Modi lauded the contributions of the Indian community to Dutch society and the economy, saying every Indian takes pride in their achievements abroad. "Every Indian takes pride in the contributions you are making to the society and economy of the Netherlands," he said, adding that he extended gratitude to the people and government of the Netherlands on behalf of 140 crore Indians.