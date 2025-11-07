ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Relevant In Every Era And Period’: PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of “Vande Mataram”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event marking 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) Stadium, in New Delhi ( YT/NarendraModi )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Vande Mataram boosts the nation’s self-confidence and continues to inspire generations. PM Modi was inaugurating the year-long commemoration of 150 years of India’s National Song at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

“Vande Mataram is relevant in every era and every period. It has attained immortality. The first line of Vande Mataram is: “Sujalam suphalam malayajashitalam shasyashyamalam mataram,” meaning salutations to our motherland, which is adorned with the divine blessings of nature,” he said.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative stamp and coin dedicated to Vande Mataram. He also visited an exhibition organised around the theme of the national song. He was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

The programme marked the formal launch of a year-long nationwide celebration that will continue until November 7, 2026, commemorating 150 years of this timeless composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The song, which inspired India’s freedom movement, continues to evoke national pride and unity even today.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, millions of people from across the country are connected with us. I extend my greetings to all of them with ‘Vande Mataram’. November 7 is a historic day; we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. This auspicious occasion will inspire us anew and fill millions of Indians with fresh energy”.

“To mark this moment in history, a special coin and postal stamp on Vande Mataram have been released today. Vande Mataram -- this word is a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a resolution. Vande Mataram connects us to our history. It boosts our self-confidence and reminds us that there is no dream we cannot fulfil,” he added.