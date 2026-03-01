ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 4,400 Crore Projects In Tamil Nadu, Assures Centre's Support To 'Inclusive Development'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects in Puducherry on Sunday, March 01, 2026 ( IANS )

Madurai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for "developed Tamil Nadu for developed India," assuring the Centre's support to "inclusive development" in the State.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore, he said, "Our collective goal is a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed India. Every Indian is inspired to build a developed nation by 2047. Tamil Nadu will play a decisive role in shaping the nation's destiny." He assured that the Centre would remain fully committed to enabling inclusive development and the state's progress.

Tamil Nadu, he said, has a rich history, and historic sites such as Adichanallur will be developed into global heritage destinations. Noting that 9 Vande Bharat trains and 9 Amrit Bharat trains benefited people of Tamil Nadu, he said their coaches were manufactured at ICF.