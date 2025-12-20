ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates Guwahati’s New Airport Terminal, Unveils Bordoloi Statue, Kickstarts Assam Poll Run

Described as India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, the new facility has been designed around the concept of “Bamboo Orchids,” drawing inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage. Built using about 140 metric tonnes of bamboo sourced from across the Northeast, the terminal features 57 orchid-inspired pillars reflecting the Kopou flower, japi motifs, Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes and the iconic rhino symbol. A “Sky Forest” with nearly one lakh indigenous plants offers arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience.

Modi then inaugurated the newly built terminal of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, a project costing nearly ₹5,000 crore. Accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Prime Minister inspected the terminal and addressed a public gathering at a temporary venue near the airport.

Guwahati: With Assam heading into an election year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the state on Saturday afternoon on a two-day visit, his third to Assam this year. Soon after landing in Guwahati around 2 pm, the Prime Minister unveiled an around 80-foot-tall statue of Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam’s first Chief Minister and a towering figure of the freedom movement, at the airport premises.

Spread over roughly 1.4 lakh square metres, the terminal is designed to handle between 6.6 million and 13.1 million passengers annually. Equipped with DigiYatra-enabled contactless travel, full-body scanners, automated baggage handling, fast-track immigration and AI-driven operations, it is being positioned as a benchmark for sustainable and technology-led airport infrastructure. Following the inauguration, the old terminal is set to be closed. The state government expects the expansion to generate around 5,000 jobs over the next five years.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma greets PM Modi in Guwahati. (IANS)

Earlier, Modi had said the new terminal would significantly boost Assam’s infrastructure, improve “Ease of Living” and give a fillip to commerce and tourism. Civil Aviation Minister Naidu, in a post on X, praised the immersive architecture for showcasing Assam’s natural treasures.

Later, the Prime Minister will participate in a roadshow through Guwahati, travelling by road from Borjhar to the BJP’s Assam Pradesh headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha. Party workers lined National Highway 27 from Jalukbari to Basistha with cultural performances and welcomes. For the first time, Modi will visit the BJP’s state headquarters in Assam, where he is expected to hold a meeting with party MPs, MLAs and senior leaders, a move widely seen as the symbolic launch of the party’s campaign for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Modi is scheduled to stay overnight at the State Guest House in Koinadhara.

One of the most distinctive events of the visit will be the Prime Minister’s participation in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme on the Brahmaputra. On Sunday morning, around 8:00 am, Prime Minister Modi will interact with 25 selected meritorious students from Assam aboard the vessel MV Charaideu. The river journey will begin from the newly built Gateway of Assam river terminal, constructed at a cost of ₹300 crore and inaugurated in November by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Later on Sunday, around 9:45 am, the Prime Minister will visit the Shaheed Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon in Guwahati to pay tribute to the 860 martyrs who laid down their lives during the historic Assam Agitation. He will pay homage to the martyrs, including the first martyr of the movement, Khargeswar Talukdar.

After the tribute, Prime Minister Modi will fly from Guwahati to Dibrugarh and then proceed to Namrup, where he will lay the foundation stone of the fourth unit of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL). The new ammonia-urea plant, to be built at an estimated cost of ₹10,600 crore, is expected to significantly boost fertilizer production in the region. The Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Namrup around noon.

Following the completion of the Namrup programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude his two-day Assam visit and depart for New Delhi from Dibrugarh on Sunday afternoon.