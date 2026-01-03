ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bhagwan Buddha Belongs To Everyone': PM Modi Inaugurates Exhibition Of Sacred Piprahwa Relics

In this screengrab from a video posted on Jan. 3, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets monks during the inauguration of a grand exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics ( @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a grand exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics related to Bhagwan Buddha at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex, New Delhi. Titled "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One," it includes bone fragments believed to be of the Buddha, a sandstone coffer, and offerings such as ornaments and gemstones, which were excavated in northern India in the late 19th century. "For India, the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha are not merely artefacts, they are a part of our revered heritage and an inseparable part of our civilisation," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at the event. After a wait of one and a quarter centuries, he said, India's heritage has returned, and India's sacred legacy has come back home. The wisdom and path shown by Bhagwan Buddha belong to all of humanity, he said. The Prime Minister also thanked the Godrej Group for ensuring that the relics of Buddha return to his homeland. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, various ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic corps, venerable Buddhist monks, senior government officials, scholars, heritage experts, several members of the art fraternity, art aficionados, followers of Buddhism, and many students participated in the inauguration ceremony.