ETV Bharat / bharat

From Copying To Creating: PM Modi's Big Push For India To Lead The World In Emerging Tech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India must move beyond adopting technologies developed elsewhere and build the capacity to create new technologies for India and the world.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 in New Delhi (Narendra Modi Youtube)

PM Modi highlighted India's progress in nuclear energy, space technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor manufacturing. He said scientific research and domestic innovation would be central to strengthening India's technological capabilities and addressing challenges across sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, education and disaster management.

The three-day conclave, organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is being held from October 27 to 29 under the theme 'Creative Minds, Catalyzing Science, Empowering Technologies'.

"There was a time when science and technology in India were largely about catching up with the rest of the world," PM Modi said, adding that the country's ambition was no longer limited to adopting existing technologies or making minor improvements to them.

"We aim to develop new technologies for India and the world, shape the direction of innovation and build the capability to solve global challenges," he added.

From research laboratories to real-world applications

Modi said the success of scientific research should be measured not simply by how advanced a technology is, but by the problems it solves and the number of lives it improves.

He said emerging technologies must strengthen healthcare, transform agriculture, expand opportunities in education and employment, and help protect people from disasters.

"The true success of science lies in its ability to improve the lives of ordinary citizens when it moves beyond the laboratory," he quipped.

He also stressed that science and technology should serve humanity rather than be viewed primarily as instruments of warfare. He said India must evaluate technological progress against two benchmarks: safety and transformation.

He cited India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of its growing scientific capabilities, pointing to the development of indigenous vaccines, the country's large-scale vaccination programme and the supply of vaccines to other nations.

He also referred to India's first-attempt Mars mission and its achievement of landing near the Moon's south pole, saying these milestones reflected the country's growing confidence in scientific innovation.

According to Modi, India's traditional contributions to mathematics, astronomy and knowledge creation provide a foundation for its ambitions in modern science and technology.

Nuclear energy, space and semiconductors in focus

Highlighting developments across strategic technology sectors, Modi said India was accelerating its efforts to strengthen domestic capabilities and reduce vulnerabilities arising from dependence on external sources.

He pointed to nuclear energy as a critical area for India's long-term energy security, noting that a developed economy would require substantial and reliable energy supplies.

The Prime Minister highlighted the achievement of first criticality by India's 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor earlier this year. Modi said India's ambitions in critical technologies extended beyond meeting domestic requirements to building capabilities that could strengthen its position globally.

In the space sector, he cited the achievement of an Indian space startup that successfully placed a satellite into orbit on its first attempt using an indigenously developed rocket. He also highlighted India's demonstration of satellite docking capabilities, an important technology for future complex space missions.

Modi said participation by startups, young scientists and entrepreneurs was increasing in the space sector, creating opportunities for private innovation alongside established research institutions.