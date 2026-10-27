From Copying To Creating: PM Modi's Big Push For India To Lead The World In Emerging Tech
PM Modi calls for India to develop homegrown technologies as ₹24,000 crore in fresh R&D commitments boost innovation, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India must move beyond adopting technologies developed elsewhere and build the capacity to create new technologies for India and the world.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam here.
PM Modi highlighted India's progress in nuclear energy, space technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor manufacturing. He said scientific research and domestic innovation would be central to strengthening India's technological capabilities and addressing challenges across sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, education and disaster management.
The three-day conclave, organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is being held from October 27 to 29 under the theme 'Creative Minds, Catalyzing Science, Empowering Technologies'.
"There was a time when science and technology in India were largely about catching up with the rest of the world," PM Modi said, adding that the country's ambition was no longer limited to adopting existing technologies or making minor improvements to them.
"We aim to develop new technologies for India and the world, shape the direction of innovation and build the capability to solve global challenges," he added.
From research laboratories to real-world applications
Modi said the success of scientific research should be measured not simply by how advanced a technology is, but by the problems it solves and the number of lives it improves.
He said emerging technologies must strengthen healthcare, transform agriculture, expand opportunities in education and employment, and help protect people from disasters.
"The true success of science lies in its ability to improve the lives of ordinary citizens when it moves beyond the laboratory," he quipped.
A Viksit Bharat will be built on strong foundations of scientific research, discoveries and the spirit of innovation. Speaking at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave in New Delhi. https://t.co/7VshP2K7GU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2026
He also stressed that science and technology should serve humanity rather than be viewed primarily as instruments of warfare. He said India must evaluate technological progress against two benchmarks: safety and transformation.
He cited India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of its growing scientific capabilities, pointing to the development of indigenous vaccines, the country's large-scale vaccination programme and the supply of vaccines to other nations.
He also referred to India's first-attempt Mars mission and its achievement of landing near the Moon's south pole, saying these milestones reflected the country's growing confidence in scientific innovation.
According to Modi, India's traditional contributions to mathematics, astronomy and knowledge creation provide a foundation for its ambitions in modern science and technology.
Nuclear energy, space and semiconductors in focus
Highlighting developments across strategic technology sectors, Modi said India was accelerating its efforts to strengthen domestic capabilities and reduce vulnerabilities arising from dependence on external sources.
He pointed to nuclear energy as a critical area for India's long-term energy security, noting that a developed economy would require substantial and reliable energy supplies.
The Prime Minister highlighted the achievement of first criticality by India's 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor earlier this year. Modi said India's ambitions in critical technologies extended beyond meeting domestic requirements to building capabilities that could strengthen its position globally.
In the space sector, he cited the achievement of an Indian space startup that successfully placed a satellite into orbit on its first attempt using an indigenously developed rocket. He also highlighted India's demonstration of satellite docking capabilities, an important technology for future complex space missions.
Modi said participation by startups, young scientists and entrepreneurs was increasing in the space sector, creating opportunities for private innovation alongside established research institutions.
He also pointed to the beginning of shipments of chips manufactured in India to global markets, describing it as a significant development in the country's semiconductor ambitions.
In battery storage, he said India was working to build domestic capacity by making use of raw materials available within the country.
From nuclear energy and space exploration to AI, semiconductors and energy storage, Modi said the common objective was to strengthen India's ability to develop and deploy critical technologies.
₹24,000 crore in research commitments over one year
Emphasising the importance of investment in research and development (R&D), Modi said his government was working to strengthen India's research ecosystem through the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and other initiatives.
He recalled the announcement made at the previous edition of the conclave to provide ₹1 lakh crore for research, development and innovation.
Modi said commitments worth approximately ₹12,000 crore had been made over the past year for technologies that were ready to move from laboratories towards the market. He said private investors were contributing an equal amount.
"Alongside the government's commitment of ₹12,000 crore, the private sector is investing another ₹12,000 crore," Modi said.
Patent applications rise to around 1.5 lakh
Modi also cited an increase in patent applications as evidence of India's expanding research and innovation ecosystem.
He said India received fewer than 50,000 patent applications annually a decade ago, compared with approximately 1.5 lakh last year.
According to Modi, the increase reflects a wider shift towards a culture in which research, invention and innovation are gaining importance.
Startups explore brain technology, communications and industrial waste
Modi highlighted several examples of emerging technologies being developed by Indian startups and companies. These include wearable electroencephalography (EEG) technology, which measures electrical activity in the brain, as well as indigenous wireless and satellite communication solutions.
He also referred to products designed to meet specialised dietary and nutritional requirements, semiconductor technologies and research into using industrial waste, including steel slag, for useful applications.
Modi also referred to a brain imaging technology platform at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, inaugurated during his recent visit to Chennai. The initiative is working on high-resolution digital three-dimensional images of the human brain.
Modi said India's scientific priorities should focus on improving people's lives, rather than pursuing technological advancement as an end in itself.
Scientific research in the age of AI
Concluding his address, Modi raised the question of how scientific judgement should evolve in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.
Also Read