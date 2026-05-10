ETV Bharat / bharat

For India's Holistic Development, Collective Effort Is Needed': PM Modi Inaugurates Dhyan Mandir At Art Of Living Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, with Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during the 45th anniversary celebrations of 'The Art of Living', in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, May 10, 2026 ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the newly built Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living Foundation International Centre in Bengaluru, describing it as a centre of peace and healing for generations to come. The PM said that Bengaluru has not only emerged as a global technology hub but also elevated India's spiritual and cultural consciousness.

Attending the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation in Bengaluru, PM Modi lauded the Foundation's role in promoting service, spirituality and social transformation, and called for collective efforts to build a developed India through environmental responsibility, youth empowerment and inner well-being.

The event was organised ahead of the 70th birthday of the spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose birthday is on May 31. Several followers, guests and spiritual leaders were present at the occasion.

PM Modi said the event marks Gurudev's 70th year celebrations and he hoped to return to take part at the centenary celebrations. He said that the essence binding the country's immense diversity was selfless service while speaking about India's civilisational values.

"For the holistic development of India, a collective effort is required at multiple levels. Organisations like the Art of Living can become even stronger guardians of this transformation," the PM said.

PM Modi praised India's transformation in the digital era, saying the country has become a global leader in digital payments, developed one of the world's fastest-growing startup ecosystems and was making unprecedented advances in infrastructure and space technology.