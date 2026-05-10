For India's Holistic Development, Collective Effort Is Needed': PM Modi Inaugurates Dhyan Mandir At Art Of Living Centre
PM Modi says role of youth is crucial behind nation's achievements and Art of Living is helping them find solutions to challenges of modern era.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the newly built Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living Foundation International Centre in Bengaluru, describing it as a centre of peace and healing for generations to come. The PM said that Bengaluru has not only emerged as a global technology hub but also elevated India's spiritual and cultural consciousness.
Attending the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation in Bengaluru, PM Modi lauded the Foundation's role in promoting service, spirituality and social transformation, and called for collective efforts to build a developed India through environmental responsibility, youth empowerment and inner well-being.
This afternoon, took part in the 45th anniversary celebrations of Art of Living and also inaugurated the Dhyan Mandir. My compliments to all those associated with Art of Living for their rich service to society, which is clearly reflected in their various initiatives.… pic.twitter.com/vY79ziBzFO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026
The event was organised ahead of the 70th birthday of the spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose birthday is on May 31. Several followers, guests and spiritual leaders were present at the occasion.
PM Modi said the event marks Gurudev's 70th year celebrations and he hoped to return to take part at the centenary celebrations. He said that the essence binding the country's immense diversity was selfless service while speaking about India's civilisational values.
"For the holistic development of India, a collective effort is required at multiple levels. Organisations like the Art of Living can become even stronger guardians of this transformation," the PM said.
PM Modi praised India's transformation in the digital era, saying the country has become a global leader in digital payments, developed one of the world's fastest-growing startup ecosystems and was making unprecedented advances in infrastructure and space technology.
"Technology allowed people sitting far apart to connect instantly. Whether or not we connect with the world, it is essential that we connect with ourselves," he said adding, "The role of our youth is crucial behind many of the nation's achievements. I am pleased that the Art of Living is helping them find solutions to the challenges of the modern era."
The PM said society is more powerful than political systems and is necessary for nation-building. No mission can succeed without the support of the people. "No government can succeed unless society itself actively participates in nation-building", he said, citing the success of the Swachh Bharat mission as an example of people-driven movement rather than a government programme.
"India's spiritual movements had historically expressed themselves through service to humanity and Art of Living embodies that principle through welfare-oriented programmes, including tribal empowerment initiatives and efforts to improve the mental health of prisoners," he said.
Underscoring the importance of spiritual well-being, yoga, meditation and mental health initiatives, the PM said that a developed India would be built by youth who are mentally peaceful, socially responsible and sensitive towards society.
"Today, even in illness, people are seeking natural healing. Our Mother Earth too needs natural healing. Chemical fertilisers have exhausted our fields and harmed Mother Earth. Protecting Mother Earth from chemicals is also Art of Living," he said.
He called for greater support for the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, stressing that protecting the environment was inseparable from sustainable development, and urged volunteers to promote water conservation ahead of the monsoon, expand awareness around electricity conservation, discourage single-use plastic and encourage local products.
Pointing to the Centre’s Mission LiFE initiative, Modi said it represented a conscious and responsible lifestyle rooted in harmony with nature. "In my view, Mission LiFE too is, in a way, a manifestation of Art of Living,” he said.
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