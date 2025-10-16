ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Ignored Andhra Pradesh’s Strength, NDA Changing Its Image: PM Modi In Kurnool

Kurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that the erstwhile Congress government pushed India behind by ignoring the strengths of Andhra Pradesh but now under NDA's regime, the state's image is changing. For 'Viksit Bharat', development of Andhra Pradesh is very important, he said.

Addressing a programme in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, PM Modi said, "Looking at the rapid pace of development, I can say that in 2047, when it will be 100 years of independence, India will be developed. I am confident that the 21st century is going to be the century of India. The 21st century is going to be the century of 1.4 billion Indians"

He further said, "Today the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 is before us, and this vision is being energised by the goal of a 'Golden Andhra'. We all know that when it comes to technology, Andhra Pradesh and its youth are far ahead. Under the double engine government, we are further enhancing Andhra Pradesh’s potential".

Lauding the potential of the state, PM Modi said, "Andhra Pradesh is the land of pride and rich culture as well a centre of science and innovation. Andhra has immense possibilities and youth here possess boundless potential. With visionary leaders like Chandrababu Naidu (CM) and Pawan Kalyan (Deputy CM), Andhra has strong leadership and full support of the Central government. At present, Delhi and Amaravati are working together and moving on the path of development."

Prior to this, CM Chandrababu Naidu said. "I've worked with many PMs but never seen a leader like PM Modi. He is working tirelessly and it's because of him that India is progressive so fast and getting its due respect at the global platform."

Blaming the Congress for frequent power cuts in the past, the PM said that from clean energy to the country’s total energy production, India is setting new records in every sector. "Today, electricity has reached every village in the country. Per capita electricity consumption has increased to 1,400 units. Industries and households alike are receiving sufficient power. Eleven years ago, when the Congress government was at the Centre, the per capita electricity consumption was less than 1,000 units, we had frequent blackouts and villages did not have any electricity poles," he said.