Congress Ignored Andhra Pradesh’s Strength, NDA Changing Its Image: PM Modi In Kurnool
Launching development projects worth Rs 13,430 crore, PM Modi said the southern state plays a vital role in fulfilling the dream of ‘Vikshit Bharat’.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST|
Updated : October 16, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST
Kurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that the erstwhile Congress government pushed India behind by ignoring the strengths of Andhra Pradesh but now under NDA's regime, the state's image is changing. For 'Viksit Bharat', development of Andhra Pradesh is very important, he said.
Addressing a programme in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, PM Modi said, "Looking at the rapid pace of development, I can say that in 2047, when it will be 100 years of independence, India will be developed. I am confident that the 21st century is going to be the century of India. The 21st century is going to be the century of 1.4 billion Indians"
LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development works in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. https://t.co/Z32AemM5r1— BJP (@BJP4India) October 16, 2025
He further said, "Today the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 is before us, and this vision is being energised by the goal of a 'Golden Andhra'. We all know that when it comes to technology, Andhra Pradesh and its youth are far ahead. Under the double engine government, we are further enhancing Andhra Pradesh’s potential".
Lauding the potential of the state, PM Modi said, "Andhra Pradesh is the land of pride and rich culture as well a centre of science and innovation. Andhra has immense possibilities and youth here possess boundless potential. With visionary leaders like Chandrababu Naidu (CM) and Pawan Kalyan (Deputy CM), Andhra has strong leadership and full support of the Central government. At present, Delhi and Amaravati are working together and moving on the path of development."
Prior to this, CM Chandrababu Naidu said. "I've worked with many PMs but never seen a leader like PM Modi. He is working tirelessly and it's because of him that India is progressive so fast and getting its due respect at the global platform."
Blaming the Congress for frequent power cuts in the past, the PM said that from clean energy to the country’s total energy production, India is setting new records in every sector. "Today, electricity has reached every village in the country. Per capita electricity consumption has increased to 1,400 units. Industries and households alike are receiving sufficient power. Eleven years ago, when the Congress government was at the Centre, the per capita electricity consumption was less than 1,000 units, we had frequent blackouts and villages did not have any electricity poles," he said.
"To achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat, India is developing multi-modal infrastructure. We are focusing on connectivity from villages to cities and from cities to ports. The new highway between Subbaram Chilanagar and surrounding areas will further enhance connectivity," he explained.
PM Modi said that energy security is very important for a country or state's development. "A transmission project worth around Rs 3,000 crore has been launched in the electricity sector today. This will increase India's energy capacity," he added.
PM Modi participated in the 'Super GST - Super Savings', Andhra Pradesh government's campaign to explain benefits of GST 2.0, in Kurnool.
On the occasion, the PM inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 13,430 crore across key sectors including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.
Among major projects are foundation stone laying of the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station, Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, six-lane Greenfield Highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar and several key railway projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore.
Prayed at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam. Prayed for the well-being and good health of my fellow Indians. May everyone be happy and prosperous. pic.twitter.com/gUzqR7I2MB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2025
The Prime Minister dedicated Srikakulam–Angul Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL India Limited and Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru, Krishna district to the nation.
Earlier in the morning PM Modi offered prayers at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district after arriving in Kurnool airport. He also visited Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan were also present on the occasion.
