ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Holds Roadshow, Offers Prayers At Daat Kali Temple

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the most-awaited Delhi and Dehradun (Uttarakhand) Expressway. He began his Uttarakhand visit with a roadshow and temple visit ahead of inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting connectivity across three states.

While inaugurating the expressway, he said, "I am sorry that I was late to this event by around an hour...I have left on time, but for 12 km there was a roadshow from Kali Mandir till here, such enthusiasm and excitement, we could not drive fast..."

Upon his arrival in Dehradun, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the revered Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple. He was welcomed by children dressed in traditional attire who recited the Durga Devi Stotram, creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere. Modi also briefly interacted with devotees at the temple.

'Today We Mark Yet Another Significant Milestone'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I offer my greetings to all of you on this sacred land of Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand. I also extend my respects to the revered saints who have joined in large numbers. Many people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also connected to this programme through technology, and I warmly welcome everyone."

PM Modi said, "The expressway connects two states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and the national capital, Delhi. Important cities like Baraut, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar will now be connected to the larger part of the country."

Modi stated, "Friends, today the spirit of various festivals is being celebrated across the country, and the New Year has begun in different regions. I extend my greetings to the people of the country on Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu and Puthandu. Friends, in the coming days, the pilgrimage to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham is also going to begin..."

He also highlighted the unity and diversity reflected in these celebrations, as well as the spiritual significance of the upcoming pilgrimages for millions across India.

Modi remarked, “Friends, Uttarakhand has now completed 25 years since its formation and has stepped into its 26th year. With the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway today, we mark yet another significant milestone in this journey of progress. You may remember that after my visit to Baba Kedarnath, I had spontaneously declared that the third decade of this century would belong to Uttarakhand.”

He further emphasised the state’s rapid development and the importance of this new infrastructure project in strengthening Uttarakhand’s future.

Roadshow, Crowd Gatherings Mark Visit

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a roadshow along the wildlife corridor stretch of the expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

Large crowds gathered along the route to catch a glimpse of him, with people waving the Tricolour, showering flowers, and chanting slogans like “Modi, Modi”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram”. Many also performed traditional folk dances to welcome him.