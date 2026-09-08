PM Modi Inaugurates AI-Enabled BJP Office In Navsari, Calls For TB-Free District And Cleanliness
Addressing BJP workers and supporters at the newly inaugurated office, Modi said meeting party workers was always a memorable and energising experience.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Navsari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat on Tuesday and, after travelling to Vadodara, arrived in Navsari in the evening, where he inaugurated the BJP's new AI-enabled high-tech office, ‘Namo Kamalam’.
Addressing BJP workers and supporters, Modi said meeting party workers was always a memorable and energising experience. He expressed confidence that those working from the new office would consider the people of Navsari district as one family and work with a spirit of service.
Modi urged BJP workers to approach their responsibilities with the belief that every citizen has a right to expect their service and that party workers should remain humble servants of the people.
The Prime Minister also called upon people to work towards making Navsari a TB-free district. Modi said tuberculosis is not an incurable or frightening disease and that patients can recover when they receive proper treatment and care for the prescribed six-month period.
He said India was making progress towards eliminating tuberculosis and told BJP workers in Navsari to take a pledge to make the district TB-free. According to Modi, such a commitment would contribute to creating a healthier future for coming generations.
Modi also spoke about government schemes aimed at supporting street vendors, including those operating rickshaws, carts and roadside stalls.
He said the financial difficulties faced by small vendors who, in the absence of access to formal credit, are often forced to borrow money at high interest rates to purchase goods for their businesses.
The Prime Minister said government-backed credit facilities had been introduced to ensure that honest street vendors could access loans without collateral and expand their businesses.
He spoke about the progression of loan amounts available to beneficiaries, saying that people who initially received loans of Rs 15,000 and repaid them on time could subsequently become eligible for Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000.
Modi said the scheme had helped several beneficiaries move from temporary carts and stalls to permanent shops and increase the quantity of goods they could purchase for their businesses.
He told people in Navsari to understand how government welfare schemes could contribute to improving the livelihoods of workers and small entrepreneurs.
The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of cleanliness for the upcoming festive season, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Diwali. Modi said cleanliness should not be treated only as the responsibility of municipal authorities or sanitation workers but should become a habit among citizens.
He urged people not to litter and said residents should take responsibility for keeping Navsari clean instead of placing the entire burden on sanitation workers. “Not spreading garbage is our responsibility,” Modi said.
Modi also raised concerns over the consumption of ‘mawa’, a tobacco-based preparation commonly consumed in parts of Gujarat. He questioned whether the habit had spread among residents in the region and urged people to give it up if they consumed it.
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