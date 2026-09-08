ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates AI-Enabled BJP Office In Navsari, Calls For TB-Free District And Cleanliness

Navsari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat on Tuesday and, after travelling to Vadodara, arrived in Navsari in the evening, where he inaugurated the BJP's new AI-enabled high-tech office, ‘Namo Kamalam’.

Addressing BJP workers and supporters, Modi said meeting party workers was always a memorable and energising experience. He expressed confidence that those working from the new office would consider the people of Navsari district as one family and work with a spirit of service.

Modi urged BJP workers to approach their responsibilities with the belief that every citizen has a right to expect their service and that party workers should remain humble servants of the people.

The Prime Minister also called upon people to work towards making Navsari a TB-free district. Modi said tuberculosis is not an incurable or frightening disease and that patients can recover when they receive proper treatment and care for the prescribed six-month period.

He said India was making progress towards eliminating tuberculosis and told BJP workers in Navsari to take a pledge to make the district TB-free. According to Modi, such a commitment would contribute to creating a healthier future for coming generations.

Modi also spoke about government schemes aimed at supporting street vendors, including those operating rickshaws, carts and roadside stalls.

He said the financial difficulties faced by small vendors who, in the absence of access to formal credit, are often forced to borrow money at high interest rates to purchase goods for their businesses.