ETV Bharat / bharat

'Another Chapter Added...': PM Modi Inaugurates Leh Airport Terminal, India's First With Geothermal Heating Facilities

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and dedicated a slew of projects in Ladakh, including the Airport terminal in Leh, via video conferencing.

"Today, another chapter has been added to Ladakh's progress and development. I am happy to be part of this occasion through technology. Several important development projects have been inaugurated in Ladakh today. These projects will make travel easier for many people, improve electricity facilities in some areas, increase water availability and give new strength to the preservation of our ancient heritage," PM said during his virtual address.

"I congratulate all the people of Ladakh on these projects. I also congratulate all the engineers, workers and local associates involved in these projects. I especially commend our colleagues from the BRO," the Prime Minister said.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 640 crore, the Leh airport is spread over 23,800 square metres and is expected to handle 35 lakh passengers annually.

The PM recalled that some time ago, he had laid the foundation stone for the passenger terminal building at Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, and today he had the "privilege of inaugurating this important project".

"This terminal will increase the airport's annual passenger capacity from 10 lakh to 35 lakh. The number of flights here could also increase threefold. Another special feature of this terminal is that, keeping Ladakh's harsh climatic conditions in mind, geothermal technology has been used here. Solar energy has also been utilised. This is the first airport terminal in India to have geothermal heating facilities. Congratulations to all of you," the PM said.

The PM also dedicated to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road. Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), it will connect Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley and will be alternative corridor to Ladakh, supplementing Srinagar–Leh and Manali–Leh highways.