'Another Chapter Added...': PM Modi Inaugurates Leh Airport Terminal, India's First With Geothermal Heating Facilities
This is the first airport terminal in India to have geothermal heating facilities, said PM Modi after inaugurating the new passenger terminal building at Leh.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST|
Updated : October 15, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and dedicated a slew of projects in Ladakh, including the Airport terminal in Leh, via video conferencing.
The projects totalling Rs 3,350 crore include passenger terminal building Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. Besides, the projects span strategic road connectivity, hydropower, heritage conservation and water security.
"Today, another chapter has been added to Ladakh's progress and development. I am happy to be part of this occasion through technology. Several important development projects have been inaugurated in Ladakh today. These projects will make travel easier for many people, improve electricity facilities in some areas, increase water availability and give new strength to the preservation of our ancient heritage," PM said during his virtual address.
VIDEO | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and dedicates five development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh via video conferencing. He says, "Today, another chapter has been added to Ladakh's progress and development. I am happy to be part of this… pic.twitter.com/13IoxtyilS— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026
"I congratulate all the people of Ladakh on these projects. I also congratulate all the engineers, workers and local associates involved in these projects. I especially commend our colleagues from the BRO," the Prime Minister said.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 640 crore, the Leh airport is spread over 23,800 square metres and is expected to handle 35 lakh passengers annually.
The PM recalled that some time ago, he had laid the foundation stone for the passenger terminal building at Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, and today he had the "privilege of inaugurating this important project".
VIDEO | Delhi: PM Modi inaugurates and dedicates five development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh via video conferencing. He says, "I congratulate all the people of Ladakh on these projects. I also congratulate all the engineers, workers and local associates… pic.twitter.com/wL1O1rPzbk— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026
"This terminal will increase the airport's annual passenger capacity from 10 lakh to 35 lakh. The number of flights here could also increase threefold. Another special feature of this terminal is that, keeping Ladakh's harsh climatic conditions in mind, geothermal technology has been used here. Solar energy has also been utilised. This is the first airport terminal in India to have geothermal heating facilities. Congratulations to all of you," the PM said.
The PM also dedicated to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road. Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), it will connect Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley and will be alternative corridor to Ladakh, supplementing Srinagar–Leh and Manali–Leh highways.
"The road’s strategic importance lies in enhancing operational mobility and strengthening logistical support for the armed forces," said an official, adding that it will also benefit residents of Zanskar by improving access to healthcare, education, markets and essential services.
PM @narendramodi launches multiple development projects for Ladakh | @PMOIndia https://t.co/VnE0INHe6S— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) October 15, 2026
PM Modi also inaugurated the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV Double-Circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line. This apart, India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh and 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative aimed at addressing Ladakh’s unique geographical and climatic challenges through water conservation in line with the objectives of Mission Amrit Sarovar, were inaugurated today.
According to PMO, agriculture in Ladakh faces a seasonal imbalance between water availability and demand. Farmers often experience water scarcity during the crucial sowing season, even as snowmelt and glacial runoff provide substantial water resources during other periods. "Project Him Sarovar seeks to address this challenge by conserving water when it is available and ensuring its availability when required, thereby supporting irrigation, sustaining agricultural livelihoods and strengthening long-term water security in the region," the PMO added.
MHA team to visit Leh to hold talks with Ladakh leadership
In the meantime, a team of Ministry of Home Affairs will travel to Leh today to hold talks with Ladakh leadership.
The sub-committee level talks will focus on the Union Territory led body and constitutional safeguards under Article 371K.
Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had proposed a UT-led assembly and inclusion of Article 371K in the Constitution for Ladakh. The inclusion of Article 371K could establish a “sui generis” model, allowing the Ladakh elected body to have financial, executive and administrative powers to exercise control over land, culture, language, forests, natural resources and environment. Once the MHA and Ladakh groups reach an agreement, the proposal would be implemented through a constitutional amendment in the Parliament, sources said.