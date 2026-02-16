PM Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo Today; I&B Ministry Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Delhi Summit
Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo will feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday at the Bharat Mandapam here, bringing together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners.
The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be held from February 16-20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The exhibition will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.
Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo will feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.
As per official sources, the Expo will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras -- people, planet and progress, the statement said.
This apart, it will also feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions. These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings, PMO said.
The Expo, which is likely to witness participation of over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem, it added.
Over 500 sessions will be organised, featuring more than 3,250 visionary speakers and panel members. These sessions will focus on acknowledging the transformative impact of AI across sectors and deliberating on future actions to ensure that AI benefits every global citizen.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, urging delegates attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan to use public transport due to "limited parking availability and revised gate access arrangements".
"Delegates attending #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access. Please plan your arrival as per the updated entry protocols and cooperate with security personnel for smooth conduct of the event," I&B Ministry said in an advisory.
The Ministry also requested the attendees to adhere to the updated entry protocols and entry timings communicated for both venues to ensure smooth movement and security coordination during the high-profile international event.
