ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo Today; I&B Ministry Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Delhi Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday at the Bharat Mandapam here, bringing together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be held from February 16-20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The exhibition will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo will feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.

As per official sources, the Expo will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras -- people, planet and progress, the statement said.

This apart, it will also feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions. These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings, PMO said.