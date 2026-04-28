ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Launch Ganga Expressway, Other Projects Worth Rs 6350 Crore In Varanasi Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday on a two-day visit to launch the Ganga Expressway and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

A Mahila Sammelan will be organised on Tuesday evening in Varanasi, during which, PM Modi is expected to highlight women-centric schemes of the double-engine government.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of over 112 projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore. These include 13 sewerage and water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0, a 500-bed multi-super-speciality hospital at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital and the construction of market complexes and office spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra, among others.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras–Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). On April 29, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Thereafter, he will travel to Hardoi to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to an official statement.