Assembly Elections 2026 | LDF's Days Numbered, PM Modi Predicts Political Shift, Promises ‘New Era of Development’ In Kerala Rally
Targeting LDF and UDF, Modi alleged that both fronts were two sides of the same coin that had alternated in power and failed to deliver.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST|
Updated : April 4, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday signalled what he termed the 'endgame' for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, asserting that the state is poised for a political shift as he addressed a massive National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Tiruvalla, near here.
Arriving in Kochi earlier in the day, Modi travelled to Tiruvalla via Changanassery, drawing large crowds along the route in what BJP leaders described as growing momentum for the NDA in central Kerala.
Opening his speech with prayers to Lord Ayyappa and addressing the gathering partly in Malayalam, Modi said Kerala's development journey would begin from Tiruvalla and expressed confidence that the NDA would form a government in the state for the first time.
"The days of the LDF government are numbered. A new era of development will begin in Kerala," he said, projecting NDA candidate Anoop Antony as the alliance's face in the constituency and voicing confidence in his victory.
Targeting both the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), PM Modi alleged that the two fronts were "two sides of the same coin" that had alternated in power without delivering meaningful development. He accused them of misleading the public and engaging in vote-bank politics.
The Prime Minister also raised concerns over infrastructure gaps, citing issues at Kottayam Medical College and deficiencies in roads and bridges. He claimed that Central allocations to Kerala had increased significantly under his government and said a "double-engine" government would accelerate development projects.
Highlighting key initiatives, PM Modi pointed to the progress of national highway works, the operation of Vande Bharat Express services through Kottayam, and the potential of the proposed Sabarimala airport project, alleging delays on the part of the state government.
He also referred to projects like the Sabari Rail, stating that their completion would boost employment and business opportunities in the region. "Kerala needs development-oriented governance. The NDA guarantees fast-tracking of all pending projects," he asserted.
On social issues, PM Modi stressed the Centre's focus on women’s empowerment, citing initiatives such as 33% reservation for women in legislatures and health interventions, including cancer vaccines for girls. He assured that similar schemes would be implemented in Kerala if the NDA comes to power.
The Prime Minister further touched on national security and diaspora concerns, cautioning against "irresponsible statements" that could affect Indians working abroad, particularly in West Asia, movies like Kashmir Files and Kerala Story and now against the FCRA Act.
PM Modi stepped up attacks on the LDF over issues related to Sabarimala, alleging mismanagement and corruption, and claimed that both the CPI(M) and Congress had links to controversies surrounding hill shrine affairs. Reiterating his development pitch, PM Modi said states like those in the Northeast and Goa had witnessed growth under BJP governments with support from all communities, including Christians.
He concluded by urging voters to reject corruption and communal politics, asserting that Kerala's progress depends on embracing a new political direction under the NDA. (with inputs from agencies)
Also read