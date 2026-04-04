ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | LDF's Days Numbered, PM Modi Predicts Political Shift, Promises ‘New Era of Development’ In Kerala Rally

PM Modi claimed that both the CPI(M) and Congress had links to controversies surrounding Sabarimala temple affairs ( ETV Bharat )

Pathanamthitta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday signalled what he termed the 'endgame' for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, asserting that the state is poised for a political shift as he addressed a massive National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Tiruvalla, near here.

Arriving in Kochi earlier in the day, Modi travelled to Tiruvalla via Changanassery, drawing large crowds along the route in what BJP leaders described as growing momentum for the NDA in central Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Kerala (PTI)

Opening his speech with prayers to Lord Ayyappa and addressing the gathering partly in Malayalam, Modi said Kerala's development journey would begin from Tiruvalla and expressed confidence that the NDA would form a government in the state for the first time.

"The days of the LDF government are numbered. A new era of development will begin in Kerala," he said, projecting NDA candidate Anoop Antony as the alliance's face in the constituency and voicing confidence in his victory.

Targeting both the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), PM Modi alleged that the two fronts were "two sides of the same coin" that had alternated in power without delivering meaningful development. He accused them of misleading the public and engaging in vote-bank politics.