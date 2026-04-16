ETV Bharat / bharat

Women Have Punished Those Who Have Opposed Women's Bill, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that in the past, the women of the country have opposed those who

have opposed the Women's Bill. "It did not happen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as everyone was united," he said.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "The discussion on this important Bill has started in the morning. I think in the history of Indian Parliamentary democracy, this is such a step. There was a need for 25-30 years. And over time, there could have been improvements, and this is the beauty of democracy. I have said in the beginning, we are lucky that we are part of creating history. It is a matter of pride for us."

"I do not want to talk about other things. All Indians together are giving the country a new direction. Today, we are seeing that India is being accepted in the world, and it is a matter of pride. I think Viksit Bharat - developed India does not mean that roads, railways and good economic figures, we do not limit ourselves to that. We feel that the 50 per cent population of the country should be part of decision-making. It has already been late," he said.

I want to advise as a friend to those who think of only politics. When we have spoken about women's reservation and when elections have come, the country's women have punished those who have opposed it. In the 2024 elections, it did not happen. Because everyone unanimously backed it. And hence it was not an issue. This will go in favour of Indian democracy. Neither the treasury bench nor Modi will take credit for it," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also said that there is political consciousness among the women who have been elected from the grassroots level. "The lakhs of women who have been elected in the Panchayats are vocal now. Now they are saying that take us in decision making and it happens in State Assemblies and Parliament," he quipped.

PM Modi said he comes from a very backward caste. "I have the responsibility to take every one along and this is what Constitution has taught me," he said.