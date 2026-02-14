PM Modi Arrives In Assam: Key Infrastructure, Education, Mobility Projects To Be Unveiled
Today, PM Modi will inaugurate the 'Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu' built across the River Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati city with North Guwahati.
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday on a day-long visit for a packed schedule that includes the inauguration and launch of several key infrastructure, education, and mobility projects in the state.
The Prime Minister landed at around 10.30 AM at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, the first such facility in the Northeast, specially designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that the ELF would be vital for emergency response, enabling the timely deployment of rescue and relief operations during challenging situations.
This bridge over the River Brahmaputra, built at a cost of around Rs 3,030 crore, is a 6-lane extradosed Prestressed Concrete (PSC) bridge that connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is the first extradosed bridge in Northeast India. The bridge has incorporated base-isolation technology using friction pendulum bearings. Moreover, high-performance stay cables have been used to ensure durability and long-term structural performance, PMO added.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 'National Data Centre' for the North Eastern Region at Amingaon in Kamrup district of Assam. The state-of-the-art Data Centre, with a total sanctioned load of 8.5 MW and an average rack capacity of 10 kW, will host mission-critical applications of various government departments and also serve as a Disaster Recovery centre for other National Data Centres.
PMO said the data centre will enable governments in the Northeast to digitally deliver essential citizen-centric services. Aligned with the vision of Digital India, the National Data Centre for the North Eastern Region has been envisaged as a strategic intervention to strengthen the region's ICT backbone and ensure robust, secure and always-available digital infrastructure.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati, which will give a major fillip to higher education and management education in the North-Eastern Region.
This apart, PM Modi will also flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in Guwahati (100), Nagpur (50), Bhavnagar (50) and Chandigarh (25) under PM-ebus Sewa scheme. With the launch of e-bus operations in these four cities, more than 50 lakh citizens are expected to benefit through access to clean, affordable and reliable public transport services, contributing to improved urban mobility and enhanced quality of life, the PMO said.
