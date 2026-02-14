ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Arrives In Assam: Key Infrastructure, Education, Mobility Projects To Be Unveiled

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday on a day-long visit for a packed schedule that includes the inauguration and launch of several key infrastructure, education, and mobility projects in the state.

The Prime Minister landed at around 10.30 AM at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, the first such facility in the Northeast, specially designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that the ELF would be vital for emergency response, enabling the timely deployment of rescue and relief operations during challenging situations.

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate the 'Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu' built across the River Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati.

This bridge over the River Brahmaputra, built at a cost of around Rs 3,030 crore, is a 6-lane extradosed Prestressed Concrete (PSC) bridge that connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is the first extradosed bridge in Northeast India. The bridge has incorporated base-isolation technology using friction pendulum bearings. Moreover, high-performance stay cables have been used to ensure durability and long-term structural performance, PMO added.