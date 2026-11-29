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PM Modi Holds Meeting With BJP Ministers, MPs Ahead Of Parliament's Special Session

PM Modi Holds Meeting With BJP Ministers, MPs Ahead Of Parliament's Special Session ( X/@narendramodi )

New Delhi: A day before the scheduled tabling of a fresh constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting with top Union Ministers and MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister JP Nadda, BJP chief Nitin Nabin besides over 30 MPs and ministers and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, met the prime minister at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, over tea.

PM Modi updated about the meeting in a post on his official X handle. "Excellent meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at 7, LKM. Had productive conversations on various subjects," Modi wrote while also sharing photos of his interaction with the ministers and MPs. The NDA government at the Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday envisaging 50 per cent increase in the seats allotted to each state and Union territory in the House and in the strength of their Assemblies.