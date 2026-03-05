ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Finland President Stubb

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the visiting Finnish President in the national capital, expressing confidence that high-level engagements would continue to bolster bilateral relations between India and Finland.

Stubb who is on a State Visit to India was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival on Wednesday in New Delhi. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to India! President Alexander Stubb of the Republic of Finland has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India."

Taking to the social media platform X, the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar shared his thoughts on the morning meeting, stating, "Delighted to call on President Alexander Stubb of Finland today morning in Delhi."

Highlighting the broader significance of the Finnish President's visit, Jaishankar noted that he is "Confident that his meeting with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen India-Finland ties." He also added that he "Look forward to his address later this evening at @raisinadialogue."

According to the post, Stubb received a Guard of Honour and was welcomed at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh. The Finnish leader is scheduled to be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue 2026, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

Highlighting bilateral ties, Jaiswal noted that "India and Finland share a warm and friendly relationship rooted in shared democratic values," adding that President Stubb's visit "will impart further energy to India-Finland relations."