ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, HM Shah Do Not Have Courage To Come To Parliament, Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Sticking to their stand of seeking statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'atrocities' on students during the recent protest at the Jantar Mantar here, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday stated that neither of them think that what was done to the students are worth commenting on.

The duo, who has been spearheading the Opposition's wagon over the matter, categorically stated that the matter was non-negotiable. They also mentioned about alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and alleged involvement of people very close to the Prime Minister.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday (PTI)

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Gandhi, flanked by Mallikarjun Kharge, said,"The question was never whether Amit Shah would come and give a speech on some general topic in Parliament.The question was always that Amit Shah has to make it very clear - Who authorised the shooting of our youngsters in Delhi? He is the Home Minister. The question was did he order the shooting, or was he not aware? In either case, he should resign."

"We want to know whether the Home Minister authorised or did not authorise the shooting of our children. First, he should make this clear. Only after that does the question of any discussion arise," he said.

Lashing out at Modi and Shah, Gandhi added, "For the last 15 days, neither Prime Minister nor Hone Minister has had the courage to come to the House (in Parliament). Neither of them has had the guts to own up to what they have done. So that is for our students to see and understand, that neither the Home Minister of this country nor the Prime Minister of this country think that what was done to you in Delhi, the brutality that was carried out, is worth commenting on."