PM Modi, HM Shah Do Not Have Courage To Come To Parliament, Says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi demanded resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the lathi-charge on students in New Delhi on July 20.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Sticking to their stand of seeking statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'atrocities' on students during the recent protest at the Jantar Mantar here, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday stated that neither of them think that what was done to the students are worth commenting on.
The duo, who has been spearheading the Opposition's wagon over the matter, categorically stated that the matter was non-negotiable. They also mentioned about alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and alleged involvement of people very close to the Prime Minister.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Gandhi, flanked by Mallikarjun Kharge, said,"The question was never whether Amit Shah would come and give a speech on some general topic in Parliament.The question was always that Amit Shah has to make it very clear - Who authorised the shooting of our youngsters in Delhi? He is the Home Minister. The question was did he order the shooting, or was he not aware? In either case, he should resign."
"We want to know whether the Home Minister authorised or did not authorise the shooting of our children. First, he should make this clear. Only after that does the question of any discussion arise," he said.
Lashing out at Modi and Shah, Gandhi added, "For the last 15 days, neither Prime Minister nor Hone Minister has had the courage to come to the House (in Parliament). Neither of them has had the guts to own up to what they have done. So that is for our students to see and understand, that neither the Home Minister of this country nor the Prime Minister of this country think that what was done to you in Delhi, the brutality that was carried out, is worth commenting on."
He further said Prime Minister and Home Minister lack the courage to stand before the Opposition in Parliament. He reiterated that the Prime Minister must apologise for what has happened with the students.
Mentioning about Ram Temple, he said "The third is the issue of Ram Mandir donation theft. People close to the Prime Minister have stolen from the Ram Mandir."
Echoing similar sentiments, Kharge said, "Home Minister Amit Shah should respond on the brutality inflicted on students and youth, because they were lathi-charged in Delhi.
"But Amit Shah has not yet responded in the House, even as Opposition members have been continuously raising demands," quipped Kharge, who hails from Gulbarga in Karnataka.
On Ram Temple, he said, "Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have maintained silence in a serious matter like 'offering theft'. The faith of crores of Indians are connected with the Ram Temple."
"The Modi government should explain where the 'offering' for the Ram Temple went? For all this, Narendra Modi should apologise to the country. All these issues are non-negotiable," the senior leader added.
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