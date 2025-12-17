ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Highlights People-Centric Gains In Ethiopia Trip

In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali during a meeting at the National Palace, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the key outcomes of his bilateral visit to Ethiopia, stating that these outcomes reflect a partnership between India and Ethiopia focused on growth and people-centric development.

"These are significant steps forward in our longstanding and trusted partnership. From governance and peacekeeping to digital capacity and education, the focus remains on empowering our citizens," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

He further said,"The emphasis on knowledge, skills and innovation underscores our shared faith in youth as the drivers of tomorrow. Cooperation in healthcare reflects a deeper commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable. These outcomes reflect an India-Ethiopia partnership focused on growth and people-centric development."

Earlier on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had shared a comprehensive list of outcomes from Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The list includes the elevation of bilateral ties to a ‘Strategic Partnership’, an agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishing a data centre at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.