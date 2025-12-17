PM Modi Highlights People-Centric Gains In Ethiopia Trip
The Prime Minister said that the outcomes of the visit reflected a partnership between India and Ethiopia focused on growth and people-centric development.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 10:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the key outcomes of his bilateral visit to Ethiopia, stating that these outcomes reflect a partnership between India and Ethiopia focused on growth and people-centric development.
"These are significant steps forward in our longstanding and trusted partnership. From governance and peacekeeping to digital capacity and education, the focus remains on empowering our citizens," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.
He further said,"The emphasis on knowledge, skills and innovation underscores our shared faith in youth as the drivers of tomorrow. Cooperation in healthcare reflects a deeper commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable. These outcomes reflect an India-Ethiopia partnership focused on growth and people-centric development."
Earlier on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had shared a comprehensive list of outcomes from Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The list includes the elevation of bilateral ties to a ‘Strategic Partnership’, an agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishing a data centre at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Other key outcomes include an implementing arrangement for cooperation in United Nations peacekeeping operations training, the signing of an MoU on debt restructuring for Ethiopia under the G20 Common Framework, and the doubling of scholarships for Ethiopian students under the ICCR scholarship programme.
Additionally, India will offer specialised short-term courses in Artificial Intelligence under the ITEC programme and assist in enhancing the capacity of the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Addis Ababa, particularly in maternal healthcare and neonatal care.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Oman on Wednesday at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour, which also included Jordan and Ethiopia.
This will be Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Oman, underscoring the growing depth of the India-Oman strategic partnership. The visit assumes special significance as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. It also follows Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s state visit to India in December 2023, reflecting the high-level political engagement between the two countries.
