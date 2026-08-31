PM Modi Highlights Amarnath Yatra’s Waste Management In 'Mann Ki Baat' As 414.46 MT Waste Processed Scientifically
As part of the extensive sanitation arrangements, over 8,000 sanitation facilities and supporting infrastructure were deployed across the Amarnath Yatra ecosystem.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 12:30 AM IST
Srinagar: The comprehensive sanitation and scientific waste management system implemented during the Amarnath Yatra 2026 has received national recognition, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the Yatra’s sanitation arrangements and its scientific waste management model in the latest episode of “Mann Ki Baat”.
The Prime Minister’s mention comes shortly after the conclusion of the Yatra on August 28, 2026. It appreciably recognises the coordinated efforts undertaken to manage sanitation and waste across the challenging Himalayan terrain.
The directorate of Rural Sanitation, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, J&K, implemented a comprehensive sanitation and waste management framework across the Baltal and Pahalgam axes, base camps and key Yatra locations.
The system had been designed to cater to the requirements of lakhs of pilgrims while ensuring that cleanliness and environmental protection remained central to the management of the pilgrimage, an official statement by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said.
"With over 8,000 sanitation facilities deployed and 414.46 MT of waste collected and processed, the Yatra has demonstrated how infrastructure, manpower, technology and behavioural change can work together to create a cleaner and more environmentally responsible pilgrimage experience," said director general of Rural Sanitation, J&K, Anoo Malhotra.
As part of the extensive sanitation arrangements, over 8,000 sanitation facilities and supporting infrastructure were deployed across the Yatra ecosystem. These included prefabricated sanitation structures, toilets, bathing facilities and pucca bases, providing pilgrims clean, safe and dignified sanitation facilities during the pilgrimage.
A robust scientific solid waste management system was simultaneously operationalised to manage the substantial quantum of waste generated during the Yatra. The system ensured end-to-end waste management, covering segregation at source, collection, transportation, processing and scientific disposal.
Under the Zero Waste to Landfill approach, a total of 414.46 metric tonnes of waste was collected and processed during the yatra. The intervention assumed particular significance given the fragile ecological character of the Himalayan terrain through which the Yatra passes, it said.
Similarly, IEC interventions were undertaken to encourage the pilgrims to adopt responsible waste management practices, use designated sanitation facilities and contribute towards maintaining cleanliness of the Yatra environment.
The emphasis was on promoting a “Swachh Yatra” culture, positioning cleanliness and responsible waste disposal as a shared responsibility involving the administration, sanitation workforce, pilgrims, service providers and other stakeholders.
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