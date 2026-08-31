ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Highlights Amarnath Yatra’s Waste Management In 'Mann Ki Baat' As 414.46 MT Waste Processed Scientifically

Srinagar: The comprehensive sanitation and scientific waste management system implemented during the Amarnath Yatra 2026 has received national recognition, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the Yatra’s sanitation arrangements and its scientific waste management model in the latest episode of “Mann Ki Baat”.

The Prime Minister’s mention comes shortly after the conclusion of the Yatra on August 28, 2026. It appreciably recognises the coordinated efforts undertaken to manage sanitation and waste across the challenging Himalayan terrain.

The directorate of Rural Sanitation, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, J&K, implemented a comprehensive sanitation and waste management framework across the Baltal and Pahalgam axes, base camps and key Yatra locations.

The system had been designed to cater to the requirements of lakhs of pilgrims while ensuring that cleanliness and environmental protection remained central to the management of the pilgrimage, an official statement by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said.

"With over 8,000 sanitation facilities deployed and 414.46 MT of waste collected and processed, the Yatra has demonstrated how infrastructure, manpower, technology and behavioural change can work together to create a cleaner and more environmentally responsible pilgrimage experience," said director general of Rural Sanitation, J&K, Anoo Malhotra.