ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Has Every Intention of Delaying Caste Census: Congress

"The recent chronology relating to this dramatic U-turn by the Prime Minister is this: On July 21 2021, the Home Minister had answered a question in the Lok Sabha asked by a BJP MP, Smt Raksha Nikhil Khadse (now a Minister herself) and said that the Government of India had decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise population," Ramesh said on X.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said today that exactly a year ago, the Modi government had announced that caste enumeration of the entire population would be included in the upcoming Census.

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said one full year has passed since the government announced a caste census, but the details of how this enumeration will be done are still awaited, as it alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has every intention of delaying the exercise.

On September 21 2021, the Modi government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that any directive by the court to enumerate caste-wise population would be tantamount to interfering with a policy decision already taken by the Modi government, he said.

On April 16, 2023, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the PM demanding an up-to-date caste census as part of the regular census, Ramesh pointed out. "On April 28 2024, in a television interview with News18 Network, the prime minister attacked the Congress, saying that its demand for a caste census was indicative of 'urban naxal' thought," he said.

The prime minister owes the leadership of the Congress an apology for his accusation, Ramesh said, adding that more importantly, he owes the people of India an explanation of why he allowed his mind to be contaminated by "urban naxal" thought when he announced a caste census on April 30, 2025.

"A full year has passed. The details of how this caste enumeration will be done are still awaited. There has been no dialogue with Opposition parties and state governments, let alone with experts in this subject," Ramesh said.

"The President of the Indian National Congress had written to the PM again on May 5, 2025, on the issue of the caste census. That letter was not even acknowledged. The issues raised in that letter remain very valid even now," he said. In fact, they are more relevant after the recently-concluded special session of Parliament, where it was evident that the PM has every intention of delaying the caste census, Ramesh claimed.