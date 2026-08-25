ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Hails UPI's Decade-Long Journey; Says 'Every Indian Must Be Proud Of Its Scale And Reach'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the growth of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saying its scale and reach is something every Indian should be proud of as the digital payment system completes 10 years.

PM Modi said the launch of UPI ten years back marked a major turning point in India's digital payments journey. "A decade ago, UPI was rolled out, marking a major turning point in India’s digital payments journey. The sheer scale and reach of UPI are something every Indian must be proud of," he said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also invited people to share their experiences of using UPI and explain how the platform has changed their daily lives.

Lauding PM Modi's efforts, Union Home Minister said the nation has shown to the world what it can achieve through its Digital India initiative. "UPI is an exemplar of Modi Ji's vision of paving India's journey of transformation through innovation. In the #10YearsOfUPI, our nation has given the world’s largest real-time payment system and proven what we can achieve through Digital India in empowering people with a swift, seamless and secured interface," Shah said.

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI has become a key part of India's digital payments system. It is now accepted in 11 countries, with Greece and the Maldives being the latest to adopt the platform.