PM Modi Hails UPI's Decade-Long Journey; Says 'Every Indian Must Be Proud Of Its Scale And Reach'
Marking 10 years of UPI, PM said that the scale and reach of India's digital payment revolution is something every Indian must be proud of.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST|
Updated : August 25, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the growth of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saying its scale and reach is something every Indian should be proud of as the digital payment system completes 10 years.
PM Modi said the launch of UPI ten years back marked a major turning point in India's digital payments journey. "A decade ago, UPI was rolled out, marking a major turning point in India’s digital payments journey. The sheer scale and reach of UPI are something every Indian must be proud of," he said in a post on X.
A decade ago, UPI was rolled out, marking a major turning point in India’s digital payments journey.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2026
The sheer scale and reach of UPI are something every Indian must be proud of.
Tell me about your UPI experience and how it impacted your life... #10YearsOfUPI pic.twitter.com/Xtto6V6gpU
The Prime Minister also invited people to share their experiences of using UPI and explain how the platform has changed their daily lives.
Lauding PM Modi's efforts, Union Home Minister said the nation has shown to the world what it can achieve through its Digital India initiative. "UPI is an exemplar of Modi Ji's vision of paving India's journey of transformation through innovation. In the #10YearsOfUPI, our nation has given the world’s largest real-time payment system and proven what we can achieve through Digital India in empowering people with a swift, seamless and secured interface," Shah said.
UPI is an exemplar of Modi Ji's vision of paving India's journey of transformation through innovation.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 25, 2026
In the #10YearsOfUPI, our nation has given the world’s largest real-time payment system and proven what we can achieve through Digital India in empowering people with a swift,… pic.twitter.com/WPV9QWGfzk
Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI has become a key part of India's digital payments system. It is now accepted in 11 countries, with Greece and the Maldives being the latest to adopt the platform.
UPI is operational in countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Singapore, the UAE, France, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Qatar, allowing people to make seamless cross-border digital payments.
Over the last decade, UPI has recorded massive growth in both transaction volume and value, with government sources claiming that annual transactions rose from two crore in 2016-17 to more than 24,162 crore in 2025-26.
In an official statement, the Union Finance Ministry said that over a decade of operations, UPI has demonstrated "extraordinary scale and momentum". As per the ministry, the annual transaction volume expanded from just 1.78 crore transactions in FY 2016-17 to over 24,162 crore transactions in FY 2025-26, marking an almost 13,000-fold surge in transaction volume. Parallelly, transaction value rose sharply from Rs 0.07 lakh crore in FY 2016-17 to approximately Rs 314 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, translating into a more than 4,000-fold increase in transaction value, it added.
The UPI network had 741 live banks as of July 2026. During the month, it processed 2365.8 crore transactions worth Rs 29.87 lakh crore.
UPI accounted for nearly 49 percent of global real-time payment transactions in 2024. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also highlighted India's progress in its report on the growth of retail digital payments.
The payment system has also added new features to make digital transactions easier. In 2025, on-device authentication was introduced, allowing users to approve UPI payments using their smartphone's fingerprint or face unlock.
This apart, Aadhaar-based face authentication has also made UPI PIN onboarding easier, particularly for first-time users, senior citizens and people who may not have easy access to cards.
Also Read: