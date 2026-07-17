ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Development, Connectivity Unhindered By War, Oil Crisis; Nearly 99 Per Cent Rail Electrified, Says PM Modi

Jind: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India’s development and connectivity remain unaffected despite global war and oil crises. He also announced that nearly 99 per cent of the country’s rail network has been electrified over the past 12 years.

He called Haryana’s Jind a symbol of the BJP-NDA government’s model of good governance and asserted that the state has embarked on a new path of development in recent years.

Prime Minister Modi said this while addressing the gathering in Jind after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects. He added that the day’s programme had injected fresh momentum into the BJP government’s development agenda.

"Today, Jind is becoming a picture of the BJP-NDA's model of good governance. Over the past few years, the entire state of Haryana has embarked on a new path of development. Today's programme is infusing new energy into this mission of the BJP's 'double engine' government," Modi said.

Highlighting the flagging off of India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, the Prime Minister said the occasion had secured a place in the country's history.

"Today, the name of Jind and Haryana has been etched into the pages of history; from here, the country has received its first hydrogen train. You may remember, friends, that even today we read and hear that the first train in India ran between Bombay and Thane. Similarly, in the future, whenever the hydrogen train is mentioned, the name of Jind, Sonipat, and Haryana will inevitably be remembered," he said.

Recalling his association with the region, Modi said his visit to Jind brought back memories from the early days of his organisational work.

"For me, coming to Jind is like opening a window to old memories. Several decades ago, I first came to Jind for organisational work, and the affection and love you all gave me then is something I have not forgotten to this day," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the launch of various developmental projects, in Jind, Haryana. (X/@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore in Jind in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Among the key projects, the Prime Minister dedicated them to the nation and laid the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crore in Haryana.