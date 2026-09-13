ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Guterres Stress Multipolarity, Need To Reform UN Institutions Including UNSC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities in the current and ever-changing world during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Guterres congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India's chairship of BRICS for the fourth time. "Both leaders underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities," the MEA said.

The two leaders also discussed a range of issues, including ongoing conflicts in the world and freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric artificial intelligence, progress in renewable energy and global food security. "They also held discussions on various issues, including ongoing conflicts and freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric AI, progress in renewable energy, and global food security," the statement added.

Prime Minister Modi also wished Guterres the very best for the remainder of his tenure. The discussions on reform of multilateral institutions come as India continues to push for a greater role in global decision-making bodies. In July, India officially launched its campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while launching India's candidature at the UN headquarters, outlined India's priorities, peacekeeping record and commitment to multilateralism.