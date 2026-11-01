PM Modi Greets People Of 6 States On Foundation Day
Modi hoped that the coming years would bring new opportunities, greater prosperity and continued progress to the people of the six states.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Keralam on their states' foundation day, and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of all residents.
Modi also hoped that the coming years would bring new opportunities, greater prosperity and continued progress to the people of the six states.
"Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh on the state's Foundation Day. The state is a land of glorious heritage, rich culture, and extraordinary natural beauty. Its world-renowned heritage sites further enhance its grand historical identity," he said in a post on X in Hindi.
मध्य प्रदेश के सभी भाई-बहनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! हमारा यह प्रदेश गौरवशाली विरासत, समृद्ध संस्कृति और अद्भुत प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य की भूमि है। यहां के विश्वविख्यात धरोहर स्थल इसकी ऐतिहासिक पहचान को और भव्य बनाते हैं। मध्य प्रदेश के लोगों ने अपनी प्रतिभा और उद्यमशीलता से हर क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय योगदान दिया है। कृषि, उद्योग, पर्यटन, शिक्षा और इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर से लेकर इनोवेशन तक, प्रदेश नित-नई उपलब्धियां हासिल कर रहा है। अपने सर्वांगीण विकास के साथ आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण में भी यह अहम भूमिका निभा रहा है। मेरी कामना है कि यह विशेष अवसर राज्य के मेरे परिवारजनों के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लेकर आए।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2026
The prime minister said the people of Madhya Pradesh have made remarkable contributions in every field through their talent and entrepreneurial spirit.
He said from agriculture, industry, tourism, education, and infrastructure to innovation, the state is continually achieving new milestones.
"Along with its overall development, it is also playing a crucial role in the building of a self-reliant India. I pray that this special occasion brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to the lives of my family members in the state," he said.
In his message to the people of Chhattisgarh, Modi said it brings great joy to see that the state is accelerating along the path of development while uprooting Naxalism.
"Heartiest greetings to all the residents of Chhattisgarh on the state's Foundation Day!" he said.
छत्तीसगढ़ के सभी निवासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं! यह प्रदेश अपनी जनजातीय संस्कृति, प्राकृतिक संपदा और अनूठी लोक परंपराओं के लिए प्रख्यात है। राज्य की पुरातात्विक धरोहरें इसकी विशेष पहचान रही हैं। यहां की लोक-संस्कृति से परिपूर्ण परिवेश में एक अद्भुत अपनापन है, जो हर किसी को अपनी ओर आकर्षित करता है। आज यह देखकर खुशी होती है कि नक्सलवाद की जड़ें खत्म करते हुए हमारा यह राज्य विकास के पथ पर और तेज रफ्तार से आगे बढ़ रहा है। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे प्रतिभाशाली और परिश्रमी परिवारजनों की भागीदारी से यह प्रदेश राष्ट्र की समृद्धि में बढ़-चढ़कर योगदान देता रहेगा। यह विशेष अवसर छत्तीसगढ़ के सभी निवासियों के लिए कल्याणकारी हो, यही कामना है!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2026
The prime minister said the state is renowned for its tribal culture, natural wealth, and unique folk traditions, and its archaeological heritage has always been its distinctive identity.
He said the atmosphere, rich in local folk culture, possesses a wonderful warmth that draws everyone in.
Modi said he was confident that with the active participation of the talented and hardworking people of Chhattisgarh, the state will continue to contribute immensely to the nation's prosperity.
"May this special occasion bring welfare and well-being to all the residents of Chhattisgarh," he said.
While extending greetings to the people of Haryana, the prime minister said that adorned with a glorious history, extraordinary valour, and a rich culture, the state is the pride of the nation.
He said its folk traditions and vibrant rural culture have always enriched the country's cultural heritage.
"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all my family members of the state on Haryana Day," he said.
हरियाणा दिवस की राज्य के मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं! गौरवशाली इतिहास, अद्भुत पराक्रम और समृद्ध संस्कृति से सुसज्जित हमारा यह प्रदेश देश की शान है। यहां की लोक परंपराओं और जीवंत ग्रामीण संस्कृति ने राष्ट्र की सांस्कृतिक धरोहर को हमेशा समृद्ध किया है। हरियाणा के लोगों ने अपने परिश्रम और समर्पण से कृषि, खेल और रक्षा सेवाओं से लेकर उद्योग, शिक्षा और स्टार्टअप तक अपनी प्रतिभा और संकल्प का लोहा मनवाया है। यहां के खिलाड़ी तिरंगे का मान बढ़ा रहे हैं, तो अन्नदाता देश की खाद्य सुरक्षा को मजबूती दे रहे हैं। मैं कामना करता हूं कि यह विशेष अवसर यहां के सभी लोगों के जीवन में खुशहाली लेकर आए।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2026
Modi said that through their hard work and dedication, the people of Haryana have proven their talent and resolve across every domain - from agriculture, sports, and defence services to industry, education, and start-ups.
"While our athletes bring honour to the Tricolour, our farmers (annadatas) are strengthening the nation's food security. I pray that this special occasion brings happiness and prosperity into the lives of all the people of the state," he said.
Extending warm greetings to the people of Karnataka on 'Kannada Rajyotsava', the prime minister said Karnataka is a land of rich traditions, remarkable achievements and immense possibilities.
"Its glorious heritage and timeless customs have enriched our nation's cultural fabric," he said.
Warm greetings to the people of Karnataka on the joyous occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava! Karnataka is a land of rich traditions, remarkable achievements and immense possibilities. Its glorious heritage and timeless customs have enriched our nation’s cultural fabric. The people of Karnataka have distinguished themselves through their hard work, enterprise and remarkable skills, especially in futuristic sectors. From information technology, biotechnology and aerospace to artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and StartUps, the people of Karnataka have time and again shown their dexterity. They are at the forefront of providing solutions to pressing global challenges. May this special occasion bring joy and prosperity in the lives of the people. ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವದ ಶುಭ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನತೆಗೆ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು! ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವು ಶ್ರೀಮಂತ ಪರಂಪರೆ, ಗಮನಾರ್ಹ ಸಾಧನೆಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಅಪಾರ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಗಳ ನಾಡಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದರ ವೈಭವೋಪೇತ ಪಾರಂಪರಿಕ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸಾರ್ವಕಾಲಿಕ ಆಚಾರ, ವಿಚಾರಗಳು ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶದ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಭವ್ಯತೆಯನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಶ್ರೀಮಂತಗೊಳಿಸಿವೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನರು ತಮ್ಮ ಕಠಿಣ ಪರಿಶ್ರಮ, ಉದ್ಯಮಶೀಲತೆ ಮತ್ತು ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ವಲಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿನ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಕೌಶಲ್ಯಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ತಮ್ಮದೇ ಆದ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಛಾಪು ಮೂಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮಾಹಿತಿ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ, ಜೈವಿಕ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಿಂದ ಹಿಡಿದು ಕೃತಕ ಬುದ್ಧಿಮತ್ತೆ, ಸುಧಾರಿತ ಉತ್ಪಾದನೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್ಅಪ್ಗಳವರೆಗೆ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನರು ತಮ್ಮ ಚಾಣಾಕ್ಷತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ನೈಪುಣ್ಯತೆಯನ್ನು ಪದೇ ಪದೇ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರು ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಜಟಿಲ ಸವಾಲುಗಳಿಗೆ ಪರಿಹಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಒದಗಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಚೂಣಿಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ವಿಶೇಷ ಸಂದರ್ಭವು ಜನರ ಜೀವನದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂತಸ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿಯನ್ನು ತರಲಿ ಎಂದು ಹಾರೈಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2026
Modi said the people of Karnataka have distinguished themselves through their hard work, enterprise and remarkable skills, especially in futuristic sectors.
He said from information technology, biotechnology and aerospace to artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and start-ups, the people of Karnataka have time and again shown their dexterity.
"They are at the forefront of providing solutions to pressing global challenges. May this special occasion bring joy and prosperity in the lives of the people," he said.
In his greetings to the people of Keralam, Modi said this special day celebrates the vibrant traditions and extraordinary spirit of Keralam.
"Keralappiravi greetings to my sisters and brothers of Keralam," he said.
Keralappiravi greetings to my sisters and brothers of Keralam! This special day celebrates the vibrant traditions and extraordinary spirit of Keralam. Blessed with abundant natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage, the state has always occupied a cherished place in our nation’s history. Keralam’s greatest strength lies in its people, whose dedication and commitment to excellence have earned admiration far beyond India’s shores. The achievements of the people of Keralam in several areas like healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, science and several other fields have made the nation proud. I hope the coming years bring new opportunities, greater prosperity and continued progress to every person of Keralam. കേരളത്തിലെ എന്റെ സഹോദരീസഹോദരന്മാർക്ക് കേരളപ്പപ്പിറവി ആശംസകൾ! കേരളത്തിന്റെ സജീവമായ പാരമ്പര്യങ്ങളെയും അസാധാരണമായ ആത്മവീര്യത്തെയും ആഘോഷിക്കുന്ന വിശേഷ ദിനമാണിത്. സമൃദ്ധമായ പ്രകൃതിസൗന്ദര്യവും സമ്പന്നമായ സാംസ്കാരിക പൈതൃകവും അനുഗ്രഹിച്ച ഈ സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന്, എന്നും നമ്മുടെ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ചരിത്രത്തിൽ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട ഒരു സ്ഥാനമുണ്ട്. കേരളത്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ കരുത്ത് അവിടുത്തെ ജനങ്ങളാണ്. അവരുടെ സമർപ്പണബോധവും മികവിനോടുള്ള പ്രതിബദ്ധതയും ഇന്ത്യയുടെ അതിരുകൾക്കപ്പുറത്തും ഏറെ പ്രശംസ പിടിച്ചുപറ്റിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആരോഗ്യം, വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം, സംരംഭകത്വം, ശാസ്ത്രം തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി മേഖലകളിൽ മലയാളി കൈവരിച്ച നേട്ടങ്ങൾ രാജ്യത്തിന് എന്നും അഭിമാനകരമാണ്. വരും വർഷങ്ങൾ കേരളത്തിലെ ഓരോ വ്യക്തിക്കും പുതിയ അവസരങ്ങളും കൂടുതൽ ഐശ്വര്യവും തുടർച്ചയായ പുരോഗതിയും കൊണ്ടുവരട്ടെയെന്ന് ഞാൻ ആശംസിക്കുന്നു.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2026
Blessed with abundant natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage, the prime minister said the state has always occupied a cherished place in the nation's history.
He said Keralam's greatest strength lies in its people, whose dedication and commitment to excellence have earned admiration far beyond India's shores.
Modi said the achievements of the people of Keralam in several areas like healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, science and several other fields have made the nation proud.
"I hope the coming years bring new opportunities, greater prosperity and continued progress to every person of Keralam," he said.
The prime minister also greeted the people of Tamil Nadu on Tamil Nadu Day.
"The hardworking and enterprising people of Tamil Nadu have made outstanding contributions to India’s progress. From manufacturing, automobiles and textiles to electronics, space technology, healthcare and emerging industries, the state has distinguished itself through innovation, skill and industrial excellence," he said.
Warm greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu on the special occasion of Tamil Nadu Day! The hardworking and enterprising people of Tamil Nadu have made outstanding contributions to India’s progress. From manufacturing, automobiles and textiles to electronics, space technology, healthcare and emerging industries, the state has distinguished itself through innovation, skill and industrial excellence. The people of Tamil Nadu take immense pride in their cultural identity and traditions. Tamil culture has enriched our nation’s civilisational journey in innumerable ways. May this occasion bring happiness, success and new opportunities to every person of Tamil Nadu in the times to come. தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்கள் அனைவருக்கும் இந்த சிறப்பான தமிழ்நாடு தினத்தில் மனம் நிறைந்த நல்வாழ்த்துகள்! தொழில்முனைவோடு கடின உழைப்பும் மிக்கவர்களாய் விளங்கும் தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்கள் இந்தியாவின் வளர்ச்சிக்கு மகத்தான பங்களிப்பை வழங்கியுள்ளனர். உற்பத்தித் துறை முதல் வாகனங்கள் மற்றும் ஜவுளித்துறை, மின்னணுவியல், விண்வெளி தொழில்நுட்பம், மருத்துவம் மற்றும் வளர்ந்துவரும் தொழில்துறைகள் வரை, தமிழகம் தனித்துவமிக்க கண்டுபிடிப்பு, திறன் மற்றும் தொழில்துறை சிறப்புகளை தன்னகத்தே கொண்டு சிறந்து விளங்குகிறது. தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்கள் தங்கள் பண்பாடு, தனித்துவம் மற்றும் பாரம்பரியம் குறித்து பெருமிதம் கொள்கின்றனர். தமிழ் கலாச்சாரம் நம் நாட்டின் நாகரிகப் பயணத்தைப் பல வழிகளில் செழுமையாக்கியுள்ளது. இந்த நன்னாள் தமிழ்நாட்டில் உள்ள ஒவ்வொருவருக்கும் இன்றும் வரும் காலங்களிலும் மகிழ்ச்சியையும், வெற்றியையும், புதிய வாய்ப்புகளையும் வாரி வழங்கட்டும்.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2026
The people of Tamil Nadu take immense pride in their cultural identity and traditions. Tamil culture has enriched our nation’s civilisational journey in innumerable ways, he noted.
"May this occasion bring happiness, success and new opportunities to every person of Tamil Nadu in the times to come," the prime minister added.
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