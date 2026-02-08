ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Greets Japanese Counterpart On 'Landmark Victory' In Lower House Elections

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi's ruling coalition, led by her Liberal Democratic Party, is almost certain to win a single-party majority in the parliamentary election Sunday. "Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. "I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights," Modi said.

Takaichi’s coalition secured a sweeping election victory, setting the stage for her ambitious agenda of tax cuts and increased military spending aimed at countering China.

As Japan’s first female leader, often likened to Britain’s “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was projected to win as many as 328 of the 465 seats in the lower house.

The LDP alone surpassed the 233 seats needed for a majority within hours of polls closing, and together with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), is expected to achieve a supermajority that will ease her legislative path.