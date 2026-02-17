ETV Bharat / bharat

Macron In Mumbai: India, France Elevate Ties To 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'; PM Modi Calls 2026 'Turning Point'

Mumbai: India and France on Tuesday elevated their ties to a "special global strategic partnership" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron vowing to significantly ramp up bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, trade and technology in the face of increasing geopolitical upheavals.

Macron arrived in Mumbai on Monday night along with First Lady Brigitte Macron on a three-day official visit to India. The French President and the First Lady were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.

Macron met Prime Minister Modi at Lok Bhavan here, where he discussed artificial intelligence and strategic cooperation.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that India and France share a strong commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, and a multipolar world, emphasising the need for reform of global institutions to address international challenges amid global uncertainties.

Speaking during the joint press conference with Macron, PM Modi said, "India and France both believe in democratic values, the rule of law, and a multipolar world. We are unanimous that reform of global institutions will solve global challenges. We will continue to support all efforts for peace in every region, be it Ukraine, West Asia, or the Indo-Pacific. We share a common commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

The two leaders also virtually inaugurated an assembly line in Karnataka's Vemagal to build Airbus H125 helicopters. Modi hosted Macron for wide-ranging talks in Mumbai, hours after the French leader landed in the city on a three-day India visit. Later, Modi and Macron also inaugurated the India–France Innovation Forum.

"India and France share a very special relationship. France is one of India's oldest strategic partners. And together with President Macron, we have given this strategic partnership unprecedented depth and energy," the prime minister said in his media statement.

"On the basis of this same trust and shared vision, today we are establishing our relationship as a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said.