Macron In Mumbai: India, France Elevate Ties To 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'; PM Modi Calls 2026 'Turning Point'
Emmanuel Macron's visit comes days after India cleared a long-pending proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST|
Updated : February 17, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Mumbai: India and France on Tuesday elevated their ties to a "special global strategic partnership" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron vowing to significantly ramp up bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, trade and technology in the face of increasing geopolitical upheavals.
Macron arrived in Mumbai on Monday night along with First Lady Brigitte Macron on a three-day official visit to India. The French President and the First Lady were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.
Addressing the joint press meet with President Emmanuel Macron.@EmmanuelMacron https://t.co/FuX0qSUyw7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2026
Macron met Prime Minister Modi at Lok Bhavan here, where he discussed artificial intelligence and strategic cooperation.
On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that India and France share a strong commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, and a multipolar world, emphasising the need for reform of global institutions to address international challenges amid global uncertainties.
Speaking during the joint press conference with Macron, PM Modi said, "India and France both believe in democratic values, the rule of law, and a multipolar world. We are unanimous that reform of global institutions will solve global challenges. We will continue to support all efforts for peace in every region, be it Ukraine, West Asia, or the Indo-Pacific. We share a common commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."
The two leaders also virtually inaugurated an assembly line in Karnataka's Vemagal to build Airbus H125 helicopters. Modi hosted Macron for wide-ranging talks in Mumbai, hours after the French leader landed in the city on a three-day India visit. Later, Modi and Macron also inaugurated the India–France Innovation Forum.
After the talks and press statements at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, President Macron and I are on the way to the other programmes, which include the India-France Innovation Forum.@EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/v2PKPEgP1o— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2026
Speaking at the India-France Innovation Forum in Mumbai. https://t.co/i78YjmvrrL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2026
"India and France share a very special relationship. France is one of India's oldest strategic partners. And together with President Macron, we have given this strategic partnership unprecedented depth and energy," the prime minister said in his media statement.
"On the basis of this same trust and shared vision, today we are establishing our relationship as a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said.
Modi also made a reference to the H-125 helicopter assembly line. "We take pride in the fact that, together, India and France will manufacture in India the world's only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world," he said.
"The year 2026 is a turning point in the relations between India and Europe. Just a few days ago, we signed the largest and most ambitious Free Trade Agreement in India's history with the European Union," he said.
The prime minister described India-France relationship as a force for global stability. "The world is passing through a phase of uncertainty today. In such an environment, the India-France partnership is a force for global stability," he said.
In his remarks, Macron said India is one of France's most trusted partners. "From Rafale jets to submarines, we are expanding defence cooperation," he said.
"Both our countries firmly believe in rule of law, and it has been demonstrated in past few years," he noted.
Macron said India and France will continue to cooperate to combat terrorism.
Highlighting the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations, the Prime Minister added, "India and France are both ancient and prosperous civilisations. We attach great importance to our cultural and people-to-people ties. We are very happy that we have a long history of mutual cooperation."
He also mentioned ongoing and upcoming cultural collaborations, including the Jewel Museum project, the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, and the soon-to-be-opened Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in France, to bring Indian culture closer to the French people.
PM Modi concluded by noting the shared vision for global stability and prosperity with the French President, saying, "You have a deep commitment to the India-France Partnership. I am particularly happy that today we are together, starting a new chapter in our relations. Let us work together for global stability and prosperity."
Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that he was "delighted" to meet his friend, French President Macron. In a post on X, PM Modi also stated that the French President shared his experience in India's financial capital, noting that Macron liked the city and enjoyed his morning run earlier in the day.
"It's a delight to meet my friend, President Macron, in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day!" the Prime Minister stated in his post on X.
It’s a delight to meet my friend, President Macron in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day! @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/edPKuLdn0f— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2026
The high-level French delegation arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for their scheduled visit, which runs through February 19. PM Modi and the French President will later travel to the national capital to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20.
