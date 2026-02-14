PM Modi Flags Off E-Buses For Four Cities Under 'PM eBus Sewa' Scheme
In the first phase, buses have been allotted in Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Chandigarh (Haryana), and Guwahati (Assam).
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore in Assam and flagged off e-buses for four cities, including Bhavnagar in his home state, Gujarat, under the prestigious 'PM eBus Sewa' scheme.
The scheme is an important initiative to promote clean, reliable, and sustainable transport through the use of electric buses in various cities across the country.
In the first phase, buses have been allotted in Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Chandigarh (Haryana), and Guwahati (Assam). In Chandigarh, at least 25 new state-of-the-art e-buses were virtually flagged off by PM Modi from Guwahati, Assam.
Similarly, Bhavnagar is the first city in Gujarat to receive 50 buses under this scheme. A total of 100 buses will further strengthen public transport facilities in Bhavnagar. These buses are disabled-friendly and equipped with various state-of-the-art facilities, including air conditioning. For safety and security purposes, CCTV cameras have also been installed inside every bus.
Officials said that the plan was to operate 750 buses under this scheme in eight cities of Gujarat, as the state is playing a leading role in developing the necessary infrastructure and technical facilities for electric buses. The initiative will be an important step towards environmentally friendly transport as part of a nationwide collaborative effort. To implement this scheme, the central government has designated a nodal agency in every state.
