PM Modi Flags Off E-Buses For Four Cities Under 'PM eBus Sewa' Scheme

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore in Assam and flagged off e-buses for four cities, including Bhavnagar in his home state, Gujarat, under the prestigious 'PM eBus Sewa' scheme.

The scheme is an important initiative to promote clean, reliable, and sustainable transport through the use of electric buses in various cities across the country.

In the first phase, buses have been allotted in Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Chandigarh (Haryana), and Guwahati (Assam). In Chandigarh, at least 25 new state-of-the-art e-buses were virtually flagged off by PM Modi from Guwahati, Assam.