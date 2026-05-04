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PM Modi's First Reaction As BJP Sweeps Bengal: 'We Will Provide A Government That Ensures...'

BJP woman supporters apply colours to poster of PM Narendra Modi as they celebrate party's lead in the vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata on Monday. ( ANI )

In a post on X, PM Modi said the 2026 Bengal elections will be "remembered forever". "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed."

As per the ECI data at 6:40 PM, the BJP had won 52 seats and was leading in 152, way ahead of 148, the magic number to win the election to the 294-member Legislative Assembly. TMC was far behind with wins in 22 seats and leads in 61 others.

New Delhi: In his first reaction to Bengal election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the BJP workers and voters in the state for the party's decisive victory.

"I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society," he said.

In another post, he said, "BJP’s record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas over generations. I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our Party."

The Prime Minister is set to address BJP workers at the party headquarters in the national capital on Monday evening. BJP National President Nitin Nabin has already arrived at the party headquarters, where he was greeted by a throng of party workers and supporters over the exemplary poll performance of the BJP-NDA across Assam, Puducherry and West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, in a post on X, wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM."

The PM's address comes as the BJP is on track to become the single-largest party in the West Bengal Assembly. The shift in the state's political landscape marks a significant departure from the dominance of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).