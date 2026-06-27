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PM Modi Feeds Aldabra Giant Tortoises In Seychelles Garden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds Aldabra Giant Tortoise, the longest-living species native to Seychelles, at the Giant Tortoise Enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden, in Victoria on Saturday. ( (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo) )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met and fed a few Aldabra Giant Tortoises, which are among the oldest living land animals, during his visit to the Seychelles National Botanical Garden.

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie accompanied PM Modi, as both were seen walking and chatting in the garden. The Seychelles is renowned for its giant tortoises and rich natural biodiversity, including an abundance of flora and fauna.

"Visited the Giant Tortoise Enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Dr Patrick Herminie. The Aldabra Giant Tortoise, which is native to Seychelles, is among the largest and longest-living species on Earth, with some of them witnessing over two centuries of history," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Seychelles National Botanical Garden on Saturday (PTI/Narendra Modi yt)

The Aldabra Giant Tortoises, he said, also have an association with the special friendship between India and Seychelles. "In 2014, two of them were gifted to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata. A few years later, Seychelles gifted a few more tortoises to Hyderabad Zoo," PM Modi said.