PM Modi Feeds Aldabra Giant Tortoises In Seychelles Garden
Aldabra Giant Tortoises are among the oldest living land animals
Published : June 27, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST|
Updated : June 27, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met and fed a few Aldabra Giant Tortoises, which are among the oldest living land animals, during his visit to the Seychelles National Botanical Garden.
Seychelles President Patrick Herminie accompanied PM Modi, as both were seen walking and chatting in the garden. The Seychelles is renowned for its giant tortoises and rich natural biodiversity, including an abundance of flora and fauna.
"Visited the Giant Tortoise Enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Dr Patrick Herminie. The Aldabra Giant Tortoise, which is native to Seychelles, is among the largest and longest-living species on Earth, with some of them witnessing over two centuries of history," PM Modi said in a post on X.
The Aldabra Giant Tortoises, he said, also have an association with the special friendship between India and Seychelles. "In 2014, two of them were gifted to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata. A few years later, Seychelles gifted a few more tortoises to Hyderabad Zoo," PM Modi said.
Earlier today, some media houses wrongly reported that PM Modi was meeting Jonathan, the 194-year-old tortoise considered the world's oldest living land animal.
However, according to a recent report by Guinness World Records, Jonathan lives in St Helena, a remote volcanic island in the South Atlantic Ocean.
Visited the Giant Tortoise Enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Dr. Patrick Herminie.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2026
The Aldabra Giant Tortoise, which is native to Seychelles, is among the largest and longest-living species on Earth, with some of them witnessing over two… pic.twitter.com/995s3bfawf
The tortoise was recently honored with Guinness World Records’ prestigious ICON award.
"While we don’t know his exact age, Jonathan (or “Jono” as he’s known by locals in the South Atlantic island of St Helena where he lives) is estimated to have been born around 1832, which would mean he is AT LEAST 194 as of 2026. In reality, we think he might already be over 200 years old…WOW! In any case, he is the oldest known living land animal today, as well as the oldest tortoise. That is why we officially named him a Guinness World Records ICON!" reads a recent update by Guinness World Records.
Earlier today, PM Modi reached Seychelles, where he is visiting as the Guest of Honour for the country's Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations, marking 50 years of bilateral relations between India and Seychelles.
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