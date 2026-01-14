ETV Bharat / bharat

Pongal Shining Symbol Of Richness Of Tamil Traditions: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu and Tamils across the globe on the occasion of Pongal, and said it is a shining symbol of the richness of Tamil traditions.

In a letter in Tamil and English, Modi also said that Pongal is about expressing gratitude to all those who enrich our lives with their hard work. "Dear fellow citizen, Vanakkam!| I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Pongal. This special festival reminds us of the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature," Modi said in his letter.