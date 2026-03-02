PM Modi Expresses Concern Over West Asia Situation; Calls For Peace Through Dialogue And Diplomacy
"Current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy," stated PM Modi.
New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India supports peaceful resolution of conflicts and will continue working with all countries to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the region.
Addressing a joint press meet with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney following their talks in New Delhi today, PM Modi said India's position on the many ongoing global tensions remains clear and that it stands for peace and stability. "India's position on the many ongoing tensions in the world is clear. We have always called for maintaining peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the voice for peace becomes even stronger," he said.
Referring to the current situation in West Asia, the Prime Minister described it as a matter of deep concern for India. He reiterated that India supports resolving all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy rather than conflict.
"The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to work closely with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region," he affirmed.
Modi's remarks came amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East that erupted following coordinated US-Israel strikes on Iran, aimed at degrading Tehran's missile capabilities and broader military infrastructure. The first wave of the joint operation reportedly killed senior figures in the Iranian leadership, including its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Consequently, Tehran responded through drone and missile attacks targeting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces across the Gulf.
On Sunday night, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), convened under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation in the Middle East, as well as the security of the Indian citizens in the region.
As per an official statement issued by the government, the Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries. "It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," the statement said.
The Committee also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.
