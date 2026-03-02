ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over West Asia Situation; Calls For Peace Through Dialogue And Diplomacy

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India supports peaceful resolution of conflicts and will continue working with all countries to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the region.

Addressing a joint press meet with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney following their talks in New Delhi today, PM Modi said India's position on the many ongoing global tensions remains clear and that it stands for peace and stability. "India's position on the many ongoing tensions in the world is clear. We have always called for maintaining peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the voice for peace becomes even stronger," he said.

Referring to the current situation in West Asia, the Prime Minister described it as a matter of deep concern for India. He reiterated that India supports resolving all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy rather than conflict.

"The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to work closely with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region," he affirmed.