ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Endorsed US, Israel Agenda With His Visit Just Ahead Of War: AAP MP

Jaipur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi effectively endorsed the agenda of the US and Israel by visiting the latter country two days before the outbreak of war.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in Jaipur, where he went to attend a condolence meeting for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Singh said, "When our Prime Minister visited Iran, he said the relationship between Iran and India predates history itself. At that time, he even presented a 7th-century copy of the Quran to Ayatollah Khamenei."

"Iran serves as a source of energy security for us and has historically been a steadfast friend. The very port project for which the Prime Minister takes credit and pats himself on the back was realised due to Ayatollah Khamenei. Yet, PM Modi's foreign policy has regrettably squandered it all," he added.

Singh pointed out that US President Donald Trump is facing opposition within his own country, and that not a single NATO member nation has stood by him.

"We (India) are not condemning the war itself. However, at the onset of the conflict, the Prime Minister held talks with the heads of eight Gulf nations, yet he failed to speak with the President of Iran. It was only when shortages of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel began to emerge in India that he finally reached out to the Iranian President. As soon as the ongoing elections conclude, the prices of petrol and diesel across the country are bound to rise," he added.

Singh further asserted that PM Modi was well aware that 60% of India's crude oil — along with 50% of gas supplies — is transported via the Strait of Hormuz. "Yet, by damaging diplomatic ties with Iran, India has effectively disrupted this vital supply chain," he added.