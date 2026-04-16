PM Modi Endorsed US, Israel Agenda With His Visit Just Ahead Of War: AAP MP
Sanjay Singh said that India didn't condemn the war and reached out to Iran only when shortages of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel started emerging.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Jaipur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi effectively endorsed the agenda of the US and Israel by visiting the latter country two days before the outbreak of war.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday in Jaipur, where he went to attend a condolence meeting for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Singh said, "When our Prime Minister visited Iran, he said the relationship between Iran and India predates history itself. At that time, he even presented a 7th-century copy of the Quran to Ayatollah Khamenei."
"Iran serves as a source of energy security for us and has historically been a steadfast friend. The very port project for which the Prime Minister takes credit and pats himself on the back was realised due to Ayatollah Khamenei. Yet, PM Modi's foreign policy has regrettably squandered it all," he added.
Singh pointed out that US President Donald Trump is facing opposition within his own country, and that not a single NATO member nation has stood by him.
"We (India) are not condemning the war itself. However, at the onset of the conflict, the Prime Minister held talks with the heads of eight Gulf nations, yet he failed to speak with the President of Iran. It was only when shortages of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel began to emerge in India that he finally reached out to the Iranian President. As soon as the ongoing elections conclude, the prices of petrol and diesel across the country are bound to rise," he added.
Singh further asserted that PM Modi was well aware that 60% of India's crude oil — along with 50% of gas supplies — is transported via the Strait of Hormuz. "Yet, by damaging diplomatic ties with Iran, India has effectively disrupted this vital supply chain," he added.
On the Special Session of Parliament to debate women's reservation, Singh said the Modi government had introduced the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in 2023, which was passed with great fanfare and enthusiasm. "The Opposition had also supported this measure. However, while the bill was being passed, the Opposition had argued that there was no need to defer its implementation until 2029 or 2034. Rather, it should be implemented immediately. Now, the government is preparing to introduce amendments to its own bill. A special session of Parliament has been convened for this purpose," he said.
According to the AAP leader, the government asserts that the 2011 census will serve as the sole basis for this exercise. "Did the general population not grow between 2011 and 2029? Did the female population not increase?" he asked.
Singh said when the population grows, it's reasonable that the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies should also increase. However, this government intends to implement reservations based exclusively on the 2011 census — an unjustifiable, he added.
Singh said this decision by the Modi government has sparked resentment among southern states, while protests against this move are also taking place in Odisha and Bengal. "The delimitation exercise can only be undertaken once a census has been conducted, which can accurately determine the extent of reservation required. Therefore, given that the Lok Sabha currently comprises 545 Members of Parliament, the 33% reservation for women should simply be implemented within the existing seat structure. The Opposition is in agreement with this stance," he added.
Singh alleged that the special session of Parliament is being convened at a time when Assembly elections are underway in three states and a union territory. "Everyone is currently occupied with election campaigning. Are MPs from these regions now expected to abandon their campaign trails to attend the Special Session? This bill should have been introduced either during the Budget Session or the Monsoon Session. The government's true intention is to disrupt the election campaigns in Tamil Nadu and Bengal," he claimed.
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