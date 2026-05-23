ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Appointment Letters At 'Rozgar Mela', Says Govt Committed To Empowering Youths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses a gathering during the 19th edition of Rozgar Mela on May 23, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually distributed appointment letters for central government jobs to more than 51,000 youths at a 'Rozgar Mela'. Since the inception of 'Rozgar Mela', around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 such events held across the country. Addressing the function, Modi said, "Today is a very important day for thousands of youths across the country. Today, more than 51,000 young people have received appointment letters for government jobs." Today, all the recruited youths are becoming key partners in the country's journey of development. In railways, banking, defence, health, education and many other sectors, all the youths are about to take on new responsibilities, he said.