PM Modi Directly Monitoring NEET-UG Arrangements, Paper Leak Accused Won't Be Spared: Pradhan
He said the CBI is probing the paper leak case and stressed that all accused should face speedy trials and exemplary punishment, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the controversy surrounding NEET examinations in recent years, the Centre has stepped up preparations to ensure that this year's NEET-UG is conducted in a smooth, secure and transparent manner.
For this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the arrangements, while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a surprise visit to the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters on Tuesday to review preparedness.
"The Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, and other senior leadership of the government are involved, and the Prime Minister himself is taking responsibility and is concerned. The Prime Minister wants to ensure that the children of the country are reassured through this entire administrative system. We will not repeat the mistakes that have happened," he added.
Following the review meeting, Pradhan assured lakhs of medical aspirants that the examination would be conducted without errors and that extensive measures had been put in place to prevent any irregularities. He said the government has introduced major reforms in the examination process and strengthened systems to tackle cyber threats and misinformation.
The Education Minister said the PM has taken a keen interest in the conduct of NEET-UG and is closely monitoring every aspect of the examination. To strengthen security, high-level meetings have been held under the leadership of the Cabinet Secretary, with coordination between the Ministries of Home Affairs and Defence.
According to Pradhan, the entire chain, from the preparation of question papers to their secure transportation and storage at examination centres, is being monitored round the clock.
This year, NEET-UG will be conducted across 551 cities in India and 41 centres abroad. Given the scale of the examination, the government has coordinated with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to ensure the secure transportation of question papers. Authorities have also strengthened cybersecurity infrastructure to guard against hacking attempts and other forms of digital malpractice.
Additionally, the Centre has engaged with state governments to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. Pradhan said all states have assured full cooperation. "Regular review meetings are being held with Chief Secretaries and District Magistrates, who have been assigned direct responsibility for ensuring security and transparency at examination centres in their respective districts," he added.
Following last year's controversies, the government has also undertaken reforms within the NTA. Several key appointments have been made, and the agency's functioning has been restructured to improve efficiency and accountability.
On the ongoing investigations into alleged paper leak cases, Pradhan expressed confidence in the probe being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), adding that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty, irrespective of rank.
"An investigation into this matter is underway by the CBI. We want the agency to take the strictest possible action against the dozens of individuals apprehended. They should establish the extent of their criminality, file cases against them, ensure a speedy trial, and hand down exemplary punishment. Regarding the parties with whom we had an agreement, they were supposed to fulfil their commitments, but they have breached that. We have referred the matter to the NTA to review the legal aspects and determine whether civil liability cases can be filed against them. The NTA is currently seeking legal advice," he added.
Pradhan urged candidates not to pay attention to rumours circulating on social media and focus on their studies. He assured students that the examination would be fair and that results would be declared on schedule, adding that the government remains committed to protecting the interests and future of aspirants.
Also Read