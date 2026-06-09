ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Directly Monitoring NEET-UG Arrangements, Paper Leak Accused Won't Be Spared: Pradhan

New Delhi: Amid the controversy surrounding NEET examinations in recent years, the Centre has stepped up preparations to ensure that this year's NEET-UG is conducted in a smooth, secure and transparent manner.

For this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the arrangements, while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a surprise visit to the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters on Tuesday to review preparedness.

"The Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, and other senior leadership of the government are involved, and the Prime Minister himself is taking responsibility and is concerned. The Prime Minister wants to ensure that the children of the country are reassured through this entire administrative system. We will not repeat the mistakes that have happened," he added.

Following the review meeting, Pradhan assured lakhs of medical aspirants that the examination would be conducted without errors and that extensive measures had been put in place to prevent any irregularities. He said the government has introduced major reforms in the examination process and strengthened systems to tackle cyber threats and misinformation.

The Education Minister said the PM has taken a keen interest in the conduct of NEET-UG and is closely monitoring every aspect of the examination. To strengthen security, high-level meetings have been held under the leadership of the Cabinet Secretary, with coordination between the Ministries of Home Affairs and Defence.

According to Pradhan, the entire chain, from the preparation of question papers to their secure transportation and storage at examination centres, is being monitored round the clock.