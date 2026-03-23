ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Did Not Say Anything New, Discussion On West Asia Should Happen In Parliament: Priyanka

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say anything new in his statement on the West Asia situation in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted on Monday and demanded a Parliament discussion so all sides can put forward their views on the matter.

The prime minister said in his statement that the security of Indians has been the government's biggest priority in times of conflict, and the Centre is sensitive, vigilant and also ready to extend every assistance. He also termed the situation “worrisome” with an adverse impact on the global economy and the livelihoods of people.

Asked about the prime minister's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in Parliament House complex, "He informed the country about the situation, did not say anything new."