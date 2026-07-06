ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Departs For 3-Nation Tour, Says Visit Will Strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision

In this image received on July 6, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he emplanes for Indonesia, from New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

In his departure statement ahead of the three-nation tour from July 6-11, the Prime Minsiter said the visit would also build on the strong momentum in India's bilateral ties with the three countries.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," Modi said in the statement.

MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's vision of security and growth for all regions. The prime minister will begin the tour in Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. "India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018," he said.

The prime minister said this would be his first bilateral visit since the elevation of bilateral ties and that it comes after President Prabowo's state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025. "India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership," he said.