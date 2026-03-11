PM Modi Dedicates Development Projects Worth Rs 10,800 Crore To Kerala
Published : March 11, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a major boost to Kerala's development trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 10,800 crore during a grand ceremony held in Kochi. In his address, Modi lauded Kerala's cultural identity and the coastal community. Marking his first visit since the Cabinet approved Keralam as the name for the state, he began his speech with the declaration, "Kerala is now Keralam."
Highlighting the official renaming, Modi said the Centre is proud to have fulfilled the long-standing desire of the Malayalis. He noted that this change would elevate the state's unique identity and culture on a global stage.
Attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha at Marine Drive, the PM described the fisherfolk as the "Guardians of the Coast" and gratefully recalled their unparalleled rescue efforts during the floods.
"People are my God"
"For me, the people are my God. Therefore, I have come here not to give blessings, but to receive blessings from the people," Modi said, adding that the world witnessed the spirit of service shown by the Dheevara community during the devastating floods in Kerala.
He emphasised that whenever the land faced disasters, this community stepped up to lead the survival efforts and added that the nation would never forget the images of fishermen risking their lives and deploying boats to save countless families and deliver essential supplies.
Boost for Coastal Safety and Infra
Modi announced that 4,500 satellite transponders have already been installed on boats for the safety of fishermen, with plans to extend this to 1.5 lakh boats in the future. He noted that the 5,500 crore Polypropylene plant at BPCL Kochi Refinery, the upgraded sections of National Highway 66, and the Amrit Bharat railway stations would redraw Kerala's economic map
On a political note, the PM pointed out that it was only after the NDA government came to power that a separate ministry for fishermen was established, leading to significant investments in the coastal sector.
Key Projects Launched
- Kochi Refinery Expansion: The PM laid the foundation stone for a Polypropylene unit at BPCL Kochi Refinery, built at a cost of ₹5,500 crore. This project aims to boost India's polymer production and reduce imports.
- Railway Modernisation: As part of the Amrit Bharat scheme, Modi dedicated the renovated Shoranur Junction at Kuttippuram and Changanassery railway stations, at approximately Rs 142 crore.
- National Highway Development: He inaugurated the six-lane Thalapady-Chengala stretch (Rs 2,650 crore) and the Kozhikode Bypass six-lane road (Rs 2,140 crore) on NH-66.
The projects also included the electrification of the Shoranur-Nilambur railway line and a 50 MW Floating Solar Project at West Kallada, Kollam.
Parallel Roadshow to Protest Minister Riyas's Exclusion from NH-66 Opening
The political standoff between the Centre and the state government has intensified following the inauguration of the National Highway 66 development projects. In a direct act of defiance against the exclusion of Public Works Department Minister PA Mohammed Riyas from the official ceremony, the state government organised a parallel protest roadshow along the Ramanattukara-Vengalam reach.
The protest, launched around 12:30 pm after high-level consultations with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saw Riyas slamming the Centre's decision as a violation of democratic norms and an insult to the state. Simultaneously, in Kasaragod, the CPI(M) staged a symbolic "people's inauguration" of the highway's first reach at Nullippady, led by MLA CH Kunhambu.
The controversy centres around the Thalappady-Chengala and Kozhikode bypass six-lane stretches inaugurated by PM Modi. Riyas emphasised that the state holds a legitimate claim over these projects, as the government had consistently monitored their progress and contributed significantly to their completion.
Kerala has made history by becoming the first state to spend over Rs 5,600 crore for national highway land acquisition, a figure that inflates to nearly Rs 12,000 crore considering borrowing limit adjustments. Despite repeated praises from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and NHAI officials earlier regarding the state's proactive role, the exclusion of Riyas — who is also the district's minister-in-charge and the signatory for land acquisition agreements — has been branded as purely politically motivated.
