PM Modi Dedicates Development Projects Worth Rs 10,800 Crore To Kerala

Ernakulam: In a major boost to Kerala's development trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 10,800 crore during a grand ceremony held in Kochi. In his address, Modi lauded Kerala's cultural identity and the coastal community. Marking his first visit since the Cabinet approved Keralam as the name for the state, he began his speech with the declaration, "Kerala is now Keralam."

Highlighting the official renaming, Modi said the Centre is proud to have fulfilled the long-standing desire of the Malayalis. He noted that this change would elevate the state's unique identity and culture on a global stage.

Attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha at Marine Drive, the PM described the fisherfolk as the "Guardians of the Coast" and gratefully recalled their unparalleled rescue efforts during the floods.

"People are my God"

"For me, the people are my God. Therefore, I have come here not to give blessings, but to receive blessings from the people," Modi said, adding that the world witnessed the spirit of service shown by the Dheevara community during the devastating floods in Kerala.

He emphasised that whenever the land faced disasters, this community stepped up to lead the survival efforts and added that the nation would never forget the images of fishermen risking their lives and deploying boats to save countless families and deliver essential supplies.

Boost for Coastal Safety and Infra