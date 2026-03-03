'PM Modi Dancing To The Tunes Of Donald Trump': Jignesh Mevani Criticises India's Foreign Policy
Mevani claimed that even an ordinary citizen has started realising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "compromised" the interests of the country.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Amid the coordinated attack on Iran by Israel and the United States, Congress leader and convenor of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, Jignesh Mevani took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "dancing to the tunes of US President Donald Trump".
Asserting that PM Modi's foreign policy has been "absolutely disastrous", Mevani claimed that even an ordinary citizen has started realising that the Prime Minister has "compromised" the interests of the country.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, the Congress leader, referring to the US, Israel and Iran conflict, said, "The situation is absolutely terrible. I am pained to say that the Prime Minister of India is 'compromised'. His foreign policy has been absolutely 'disastrous'. The way his name has appeared in Epstein Files, he is compromising with regard to our foreign policy as well. He is dancing to the tunes of USA, particularly Donald Trump."
"Though, I am not an expert to make any comment. But I know that I stand for humanity, for peace, and for non-violence. Ours is a country which has advocated Buddha, not 'yuddh' (war). That kind of suggestion should be given," he said.
Notably, the Congress party has been critical of PM Modi over his "silence" on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The grand old party condemned his assassination and extended its deepest condolences to the Supreme Leader's family, to the people of Iran, and the Shia community around the world.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in her article published in a national daily on Tuesday stated that "the Government's silence on the killing of Iran leader is not neutral, it is abdication".
"When the targeted killing of a foreign leader draws no clear defence of sovereignty or international law from our country, and impartiality is abandoned, it raises serious doubts about the direction and credibility of our foreign policy. Silence, in this instance, is not neutral," she wrote, in a veiled attack on the ruling dispensation.
Referring to the recently signed India-US Trade Deal, Mevani said, "It is the pressure of Donald Trump, he bowed down in the Trade Deal, which has a potential of completely disrupting our economy, our small and medium scale businesses, particularly our agricultural sector."
Mevani criticised saying India doesn't need a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. "He (Modi) has no clue on what needs to be done. On foreign policy, he has no clue what is to be done to control the price rise and unemployment. We really need to work on our foreign policy. Even the layman has started realising that Modi is compromising," he said.
The Congress has been demanding scrapping of the trade deal with US stating that "it is not in the interest of the nation."
Asked about the Indian Youth Congress' protest at the recently concluded AI Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here, resulting in arrest of its national president Uday Bhanu Chib and other members, he said this is pressure tactics. "Its a stupidity, they also put me behind bars , three years back when I tweeted something about the Prime Minister of India. Iwas picked up by Assam Police from a circuit house in North Gujarat and taken to Kokrajhar police station in Assam. So these are practice to corrupt the democratic processes. It won't work," he said.
Mevani, who represents Vadgam Assembly constituency in Gujarat, further said, "I came out of jail and started blasting on them. That s what Uday Bhanu is going to do. We are not going to stop fighting. They should not venture into this kind of stupidity. This is not going to help them."
In response to a question on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing Congress of giving a walkover to BJP in Gujarat every Assembly elections, he said, "Let them say whatever they want to say. Its not worth responding."
The AAP has been trying to make inroads in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held next year.
On Congress preparation for the Assembly elections in Gujarat, he said, "In last seven to eight months, we have travelled across Gujarat. We are doing Jan Akrosh rally in Central Gujarat, tribal pocket of Gujarat, North Gujarat and in Saurashtra. We covered some 5,200 kms, raising all the concerns of the people of Gujarat. So, we are trying to create a solid grassroots, while taking to the streets."
"We are targeting maximum seats. Without targeting maximum seats , we cannot form the government," he added.
Meanwhile, no response has been received from the Bharatiya Janata Party over the allegations made by Mevani.