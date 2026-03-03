ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Modi Dancing To The Tunes Of Donald Trump': Jignesh Mevani Criticises India's Foreign Policy

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Amid the coordinated attack on Iran by Israel and the United States, Congress leader and convenor of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, Jignesh Mevani took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "dancing to the tunes of US President Donald Trump".

Asserting that PM Modi's foreign policy has been "absolutely disastrous", Mevani claimed that even an ordinary citizen has started realising that the Prime Minister has "compromised" the interests of the country.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, the Congress leader, referring to the US, Israel and Iran conflict, said, "The situation is absolutely terrible. I am pained to say that the Prime Minister of India is 'compromised'. His foreign policy has been absolutely 'disastrous'. The way his name has appeared in Epstein Files, he is compromising with regard to our foreign policy as well. He is dancing to the tunes of USA, particularly Donald Trump."

"Though, I am not an expert to make any comment. But I know that I stand for humanity, for peace, and for non-violence. Ours is a country which has advocated Buddha, not 'yuddh' (war). That kind of suggestion should be given," he said.

Notably, the Congress party has been critical of PM Modi over his "silence" on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The grand old party condemned his assassination and extended its deepest condolences to the Supreme Leader's family, to the people of Iran, and the Shia community around the world.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in her article published in a national daily on Tuesday stated that "the Government's silence on the killing of Iran leader is not neutral, it is abdication".

"When the targeted killing of a foreign leader draws no clear defence of sovereignty or international law from our country, and impartiality is abandoned, it raises serious doubts about the direction and credibility of our foreign policy. Silence, in this instance, is not neutral," she wrote, in a veiled attack on the ruling dispensation.

Referring to the recently signed India-US Trade Deal, Mevani said, "It is the pressure of Donald Trump, he bowed down in the Trade Deal, which has a potential of completely disrupting our economy, our small and medium scale businesses, particularly our agricultural sector."