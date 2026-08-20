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PM Modi, Congress Leaders Pay Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

In another post, the Congress chief shared a quote of Rajiv Gandhi and said, "Rajiv Gandhi ji did not see only the future in India's youth, but the power to shape the future." "On Sadbhavana Diwas, salutations to that youthful vision, that foresight, and that dream of India, which even today inspires every new generation to move forward, think anew, and dream big," Kharge said.

"Perhaps the most meaningful tribute to Rajiv Ji would be to strengthen India's timeless spirit of empathy, harmony and reconciliation, while nurturing intellectual freedom, innovation and the aspirations of our young people," the Congress chief said. "We pay our deepest respects on his birth anniversary and remember his tremendous contribution to the nation," Kharge said.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Today, on Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary leader who awakened hope in millions and helped prepare India for the promise of the 21st century." Rajiv Gandhi's legacy lives on in the transformative changes he championed and in his enduring faith in India's youth, technological progress and the power of new ideas, Kharge said.

PM Modi took to social media on 'X' and said, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, paying homage to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi." Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said the resolve to build the India of his father Rajiv Gandhi's dreams will always continue to guide him.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the nation in paying homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In a post in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen - Papa, this teaching of yours is my strength and your memories are my courage."

"The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that given the youth ferment across the country, it is important to recall that it was Rajiv Gandhi who, as the prime minister, gave the 18-year-olds the right to vote by reducing the minimum voting age and led India decisively into the IT era.

Ramesh also recalled that Gandhi declared January 12 as the National Youth Day, produced the New Education Policy of 1988 and set up the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan covering all districts. "Today, as we celebrate his 82nd birth anniversary and given the youth ferment across the country, it is important to recall that it was Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who gave 18-year-olds the right to vote by reducing the minimum voting age from 21 years by amending the Constitution," Ramesh said.

Rajiv Gandhi became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 41 and was among the youngest elected heads of government in the world. His mother, Indira Gandhi, was 49 when she first became Prime Minister in 1966, while his grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, was 58 when he began his 17-year tenure as independent India's first Prime Minister.

Born on August 20, 1944, in the then Bombay, now Mumbai, Rajiv Gandhi was three years old when India gained independence, and his grandfather became the country's first Prime Minister. His parents later moved to New Delhi from Lucknow, while his father, Feroze Gandhi, established himself as a fearless and hardworking parliamentarian.

Gandhi spent much of his early childhood at Teen Murti House with his grandfather. He briefly attended Welham Preparatory School in Dehradun before joining the Doon School, where he formed several lifelong friendships. His younger brother, Sanjay Gandhi, later joined him there. After completing his schooling, Rajiv Gandhi enrolled at Trinity College, Cambridge, before moving to Imperial College London, where he studied mechanical engineering. Politics, however, did not initially interest him as a career. His interests were largely centred on science, engineering, music, photography and amateur radio. His greatest passion was flying.

After returning to India from England, he cleared the entrance examination for the Delhi Flying Club, obtained a commercial pilot's licence and went on to work as a pilot with Indian Airlines. While studying in Cambridge, Rajiv Gandhi met Sonia Maino, an Italian student studying English at the Bell Educational Trust's language school.

The two married in a Hindu ceremony in New Delhi in 1968. Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi later had two children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and largely maintained a private family life despite being surrounded by political activity. After the Congress party lost the 1989 general elections, Rajiv Gandhi became the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The National Front government collapsed in early 1991, prompting fresh elections. He died in a tragic bomb blast on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.