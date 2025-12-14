PM Modi Congratulates Nitin Nabin On Becoming BJP's National Working President
Nitin Nabin will eventually succeed incumbent BJP chief J P Nadda. Nabin is the PWD minister in Bihar.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Nitin Nabin (45) on his appointment as the BJP National Executive President and said his energy and dedication will strengthen the party in the times to come. The party's parliamentary board announced Nabin's apponitment as the National Working President today.
"Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms," the prime minister said in a post on X. Nabin has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations, the prime minister said.
Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2025
"He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President," Modi said. Nabin, a Kayasth by caste, will eventually succeed incumbent BJP chief J P Nadda. He is the PWD minister in Bihar and an MLA from Bankipur in Patna.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin, felicitated by Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other leaders on being appointed as the National Working President of the BJP pic.twitter.com/1c5zRMzKFE— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025
Responding on the apponitment of Nitin Nabin, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "We were extremely happy. Bihar has delivered such a big result, and a young leader from Bihar, a youth from Bihar, has become the National Executive President of the BJP. We were overjoyed and went to congratulate him..."
In a social media post, Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar stated that Nabin is a dedicated and disciplined politician. "I am confident that his new responsibility will further strengthen the BJP. I pray to God for his excellent health and a bright tenure."
Nadda was appointed BJP president in January 2020 and has already completed his full term. He was granted extension to lead the party through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Read More