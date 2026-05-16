ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Congratulates New Iraq PM Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi On Assuming Charge

Al-Zaidi, a businessman, emerged as a consensus candidate for prime minister after weeks of internal debate among the Coordination Framework's member parties, aimed at selecting a compromise candidate to lead the next government in Iraq.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi on assuming charge as the prime minister of Iraq and said India values its longstanding and friendly ties with Iraq highly and remains firmly committed to further strengthening bilateral relations.

“Heartiest congratulations to Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi on assuming office as Prime Minister of Iraq. India highly values its longstanding and friendly ties with Iraq and remains firmly committed to further strengthening our bilateral ties in all areas,” Modi said in a post on X.

“I extend my best wishes to him and look forward to working together for the shared progress and prosperity of our two nations,” Modi added.

Iraq's Parliament on Thursday voted to approve the government programme and part of the Cabinet lineup of al-Zaidi.